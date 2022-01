Betty White was America’s naughty sweetheart.With a wholesome smile and a dirty joke she charmed millions of viewers decade after decade, rising from $50-a-week to ageless superstar who advised her fans, “Don’t try to be young. Just open your mind.”Even in her 90s, in defiance of time and expectations, she still enjoyed a cocktail before dinner, a weekly poker night and wide-eyed interest in the world around her. “There are so many things I won’t live long enough to find out about, but I’m still curious about them,” she declared.It helped that she only needed four hours of sleep each...

