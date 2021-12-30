Fond du Lac County ends 2021 with 176 COVID-19-related deaths since pandemic began

FOND DU LAC – The Fond du Lac County Health Department reported 546 new COVID-19 cases since last Thursday, according to its Community Impact Dashboard.

As of Thursday morning, the county's total positive case count since the pandemic hit the Fond du Lac area in March 2020 was up to 20,780 — an increase from 20,234 last Friday — and active cases are at 1,069 in the county, with 31 people hospitalized related to COVID-19.

To date, 19,535 people have been released from isolation measures, and the department has recorded 232,597 negative tests, an increase of 3,350 since last Friday.

The total number of virus-related deaths in the county is at 176. The most recently recorded deaths on the dashboard since Dec. 17 include three from October: a 47-year-old man, a 69-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks the county's transmission status as high.

As of Tuesday, the department updated its guidance to align with the new CDC recommendation that unvaccinated people isolate for five days instead of 10. This also applies to anyone more than six months out from their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine dose — or more than 2 months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — and not yet boosted. Additionally, the five-day isolation should be followed by another five days of strict mask-wearing, according to the CDC.

Those who received their booster dose don't need to quarantine after exposure, under the new recommendation, but should wear a mask for 10 days.

Fond du Lac County Health Officer Kim Mueller and SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital President Katherine Vergos will periodically provide COVID-19 updates on virus developments and other information via Zoom, with the next session scheduled for Jan. 10.

A link will be available on the Fond du Lac County Health Department and SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac Facebook pages, and participants may ask questions through the Q&A function on Zoom or by emailing Jayce.Commo@ssmhealth.com ahead of time.

Vaccine distribution is up to 55,268 county residents age 5 and older with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, which is 53.7% of the county population, according to state data.

Of those, 52,240 people — or 50.8% of the population — are fully vaccinated.

Free, weekly mobile testing is available in Fond du Lac for county residents 2 and older.

A mobile unit from Accelerated Clinical Laboratories will offer free testing from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays inside the Cow Palace at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds, 520 Fond du Lac Ave. Masks are required in the building.

The unit offers PCR confirmatory tests, which will give results in one to two days. Symptoms are not a requirement for the mobile testing, and appointments, insurance or identification are not necessary.

On Tuesdays, the unit will offer tests in Ripon from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Alliance Laundry Systems parking lot, 119 Shephard St., at the Hall Street entrance.

Additionally, SSM Health is testing symptomatic community members. Anyone with even minor symptoms is encouraged to call 920-926-8400 or their health care provider for testing information.

More information on testing and vaccines is available at fdlco.wi.gov.

