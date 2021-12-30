ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scattered snow showers this evening; cold start to the New Year

By Jed Christoph
NBCMontana
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 11 AM Friday for the Lower Clark Fork Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, 3 to 6 inches on Lookout Pass. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 10 AM Friday for the Clearwater Mountains....

