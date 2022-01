ONTONAGON, MICH. -- Snowshoers of all skill levels are invited to join in on a series of snowshoe hikes this winter at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. The remote state park in Michigan’s western Upper Peninsula announced this week on its Facebook page that it will be hosting free guided snowshoe hikes from late January through the end of February this year.

ONTONAGON, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO