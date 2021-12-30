Product Profile: TASCAM's Mixcast 4

Santa Fe Springs, CA (December 22, 2021)—The pandemic has put many people in a Marie Kondo-frame of mind, looking to clean out their place so that the only things left “spark joy.” That goes for audio pros, too, of course, but what about when you come across that old cassette multitrack recorder? Sure, you haven’t used it in 25 years, but how can you possibly toss it out? Few things spark joy more than the memories of learning audio recording and getting those early tracks on tape. Well, if you’re not gonna give it the heave-ho, you might as well get it back up and running—and if that recorder happens to be a vintage Tascam Portastudio series cassette recorder, you’re in luck: TASCAM has just introduced its new TASCAM 424 Studio Master High Bias Type II Cassette tape, reportedly specifically designed for Portastudios.

