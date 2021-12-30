ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Product Profile: TASCAM's Mixcast 4

musicconnection.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTASCAM’s Mixcast 4 is an all-in-one portable Podcaster solution featuring a high-quality Touchscreen and a simplified audio interface. The Mixcast 4 is designed to record up to four in-studio guests simultaneously as well as up to three call-in guests remotely via Bluetooth, USB or direct connection using web enabled apps such...

www.musicconnection.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 55-inch QLED TV is ONLY $370 at Best Buy today

You don’t have to empty your savings account if you want to upgrade your home theater setup through 4K TV deals or QLED TV deals, as retailers are offering discounts on a wide variety of brands and models of TVs that cater to different preferences and budgets. One of the deals that you shouldn’t miss is Best Buy’s $280 discount for the 55-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV, which nearly halves its price to just $370 from its original price of $650.
ELECTRONICS
audiotechnology.com

Review: Tascam Portacapture X8

A portable recording hub with plenty of tricks up its sleeve. Tascam have a long history of producing portable recording devices. The very first portable recorder I used was a Tascam PortaDAT while at university. Tascam continues that tradition with a new hand-sized unit, the Portacapture X8. There has been a lot of interest in this device since it was announced, so let’s explore what it can do.
ELECTRONICS
mixonline.com

The TASCAM 424 Studio Master Cassette Rejuvenates the Sound of Analog

Santa Fe Springs, CA – December 2021… To this day, many aspiring and professional audio recording aficionados adamantly maintain that analog recording and the ‘good old days’ of tape will never be replaced by today’s random access digital solutions. And considering that many of today’s digital recordings are mastered at least partially in the analog domain for the ‘warmth’ that many musicians feel digital lacks, analog is likely to be with us for a long time. With that in mind, TASCAM is pleased to introduce the TASCAM 424 Studio Master High Bias Type II Cassette tape—specifically designed for use with the company’s Portastudio series cassette recorders.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tascam#Audio Recording#Audio Production#Touchscreen#Usb#Sd#The Mixcast 4#Tascam Podcast#Xlr#Trs
mixonline.com

Dust Off That Old Portastudio; TASCAM’s Got Tape

Santa Fe Springs, CA (December 22, 2021)—The pandemic has put many people in a Marie Kondo-frame of mind, looking to clean out their place so that the only things left “spark joy.” That goes for audio pros, too, of course, but what about when you come across that old cassette multitrack recorder? Sure, you haven’t used it in 25 years, but how can you possibly toss it out? Few things spark joy more than the memories of learning audio recording and getting those early tracks on tape. Well, if you’re not gonna give it the heave-ho, you might as well get it back up and running—and if that recorder happens to be a vintage Tascam Portastudio series cassette recorder, you’re in luck: TASCAM has just introduced its new TASCAM 424 Studio Master High Bias Type II Cassette tape, reportedly specifically designed for Portastudios.
ELECTRONICS
audiotechnology.com

Tascam 424 “Gold Reel” Gets Re-Run

To this day, many audio recording aficionados adamantly maintain that analog recording and the ‘good old days’ of tape will never be replaced by today’s random access digital solutions. And considering that many of today’s digital recordings are mastered at least partially in the analog domain for the ‘warmth’ that many musicians feel digital lacks, analog is likely to be with us for a long time. With that in mind, Tascam introduces the Tascam 424 Studio Master High Bias Type II Cassette tape—specifically designed for use with the company’s Portastudio series cassette recorders.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Apple Watch January sales 2022: Get £100 off the series 6 smartwatch

The New Year is here again and now’s the time to see off any post-Christmas blues with some exciting January sales deals. There’s tons to dive into, from tech to mattresses, fridge freezers, laptops and more.Whether you’ve got Christmas cash to splash or you’ve been waiting for an item to get discounted all year, we’re here with fresh January savings from Amazon, Zara, Nintendo Switch and Emma. Unsure where to start and need some shopping inspiration? We’ve put together a list of the IndyBest favourites that everyone bought last year.Follow live: The best January sales to shop now...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon January sales 2022: The best deals on AirPods, Nintendo Switch, Garmin watches and more

We made it. It’s 2022, and we’ve all Auld Lang Syned our way into the new year. But no sooner have the Boxing Day sales finished that our thoughts have turned to the January sales.Once considered the shopping event of the year, these events have been overshadowed somewhat by Black Friday in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of stellar deals and discounts worth snapping up, because there most definitely are. Plus, with more online sales to take advantage of, there’s no need to wake up early to snap up those January bargains.Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iPod
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Facebook
musicconnection.com

Company Profile: Muso.AI

For the month of December, Industry professionals have flocked to the Muso.AI platform to fix their credits, view their analytics and share their achievements. Instagram as well as other social media platforms have lit up with the screenshots of the app, showing the collective analytics for a music professionals credits. Producers, Engineers and Songwriters, who have never had access to this information, have collectively found a way to celebrate their achievements and validate their credits. This end of year viralness was lead by people such as Mike Dean, Jaycen Joshua, Alex Tumay, Derrick Milano and many many more.
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

Futuristic DIY home security system on Amazon detects motion with Wi-Fi waves

I ditched my antique home security system years ago in favor of a DIY home security system. Why, you ask? It’s because I was sick and tired of paying so much money each month. In my humble opinion, traditional home alarm setups that include expensive monitoring services are a waste of money. If someone tries to rob your home and a siren starts blaring, that’s what scares them off. In the rare instance that your intruders aren’t scared off right away, having the police show up 8 minutes later after a call from a monitoring service versus 9-10 minutes later from...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

CES 2022: The Eve Outdoor Cam supports HomeKit Secure Video and has a floodlight

Eve Energy has long offered excellent products for Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem of smart home devices, and now, it’s adding another product to that lineup — the Eve Outdoor Cam. The Eve Outdoor Cam is built to offer good security outside an Apple home and as such, it supports HomeKit Secure Video. Unfortunately, the camera will not support the upcoming Matter smart home spec at launch. That’s because of the fact that the Matter spec, in general, doesn’t really support security cameras, and it likely won’t for a while after its release. Still, the camera will work perfectly fine in a HomeKit...
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

5 Noise-Canceling Headphones That Robb Report Editors Tried—and Love

The pandemic may not be over yet, but with Covid-19 vaccines readily available in America a lot of us are returning to the office. But just like it took a while to get used to working in solitude, it’ll take time to grow accustomed to working around co-workers again. One thing that can help, especially if you’re finding it hard to focus, is a good pair of active noise canceling (ANC) headphones. The last few years have seen a real boom in ANC cans. Nearly every audio company big or small—even audiophile-approved Sennheiser—has a pair of in-ear and over-ear headphones that...
ELECTRONICS
Indy100

JLab Talk Pro USB Microphone: The perfect four-in-one tool for home recording

I’m no stranger to microphones. As a broadcast communications major in college, I often recorded my own radio spots and news reels for the campus radio and TV shows I worked on. As a longtime musician, I’ve worked with countless mics in the studio that captured my drums and vocals with expert precision. As a radio show host during the quarantine, I picked up a new appreciation for the at -home technology available to us basement creators these days.The microphone I’ve used at home for about a year now is a cheap one that sounds okay for its low...
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

Best true wireless headphones in 2022: Which earbuds to buy

True wireless headphones are now common. Gone are the days when there were only two or three options on the market. These days, there are hundreds. That, of course, can make it hard to find the best true wireless headphones for your needs. That’s why we’ve put together this guide. There are a number of things to consider before buying a pair of true wireless headphones. If you’re in Apple’s ecosystem, then a pair of AirPods or AirPods Pro might be better for you. If not, it’s worth ignoring AirPods altogether. You’ll also want to think about battery life, whether you want...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

8 iOS 15 hidden features every iPhone user should know about

If you've updated your iPhone recently, you've probably got a good grasp on all of the big-ticket iOS 15 features like SharePlay, which allows you to watch movies, listen to music and browse the web with friends and family over FaceTime. There's also Focus, which silences notifications and hides distractions to help you better pay attention.
CELL PHONES
Lifehacker

How to Tell Which Apps Can See Your Private iPhone Data

Every year, Apple releases new features that both improve data privacy on the iPhone, and set a new benchmark for the industry as a whole. With iOS 15, it’s all about transparency. iOS 15.2 brings a new feature called App Privacy Report that provides a visual, easy-to-read report of all the ways an app is using or transmitting your private data.
CELL PHONES
dexerto.com

How to do TikTok’s viral ‘side profile outline’ trend

The latest trend to sweep TikTok shows participants perfectly matching their face to a white outline of their side profile, with some garnering millions of likes and views for their attempts. 2021 has been a big year for TikTok, as the app has become more popular than ever before, and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy