Fayetteville, AR

Mercy Health updates visitor policy due to surge in COVID-19 cases

By Justin Trobaugh
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Health announced December 30 it has updated its visitor policy due to the recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases.

According to a post made on the hospital’s Facebook page, Mercy will move to an enhanced visitor policy of one visitor per patient in all hospitals, clinics and other patient care facilities starting Monday, January 3.

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Nearly 5,000 new cases, most since pandemic began

For pediatric and obstetric patents, Mercy will limit to two visitors, according to the post. For end-of-life care, the hospital will follow regular visitation polices.

Because of potential for COVID-19 complications, the hospital says there are some patients who will not be allowed visitors.

