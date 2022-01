Sam Fender performed “Seventeen Going Under” yesterday (January 1) as part of the Top of the Pops New Year special. He was accompanied by a five-piece band for his impassioned performance of the title track and lead single of his critically acclaimed second album. Upon its release in October, the album went straight to the No.1 spot, while the song that lends it its title peaked within the Top 10.

