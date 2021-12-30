ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Book of Boba Fett' premiere is an abysmal failure on every level

By Drew Magary
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a long time since I’ve watched something as embarrassing as "The Book of Boba Fett." I’ve seen better acting in home movies. I’ve played iPhone games that have better special effects. I’ve seen more convincing fight scenes on reality television. The whole affair, from beginning to end, is the...

BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
epicstream.com

What is the Plot of The Book of Boba Fett?

The galaxy far, far away gets another story that will fill in the lapses between the films and series of Star Wars and it will surely be another exciting addition to the roster as it tells the adventures of the titular character and Fennec Shand as they take on the territory of a well-known crime syndicate. What is the plot of The Book of Boba Fett?
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Premiere Recap: ‘Star Wars’ Fan Favorite Steps Into the Spotlight

A review of The Book of Boba Fett series premiere, “Stranger in a Strange Land” — with full spoilers for the episode — coming up just as soon as my tribute is a heartfelt greeting… As we talked about last year when he introduced himself on The Mandalorian, Boba Fett long occupied a strange position in Star Wars lore, beloved far more for what he represented than for anything he did in the original trilogy. The prequels and Clone Wars featured him a bit more, but as a kid growing up in his late father’s shadow, and it really wasn’t until...
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT Featurette Takes A Deep Dive Into "The Return Of A Legend" Before The Show's Premiere

Disney+ and Lucasfilm have released a new featurette for The Book of Boba Fett that further explores the significance of this iconic bounty hunter making his return to this Galaxy Far, Far Away. The Mandalorian is where he showed up in live-action for the first time since Return of the Jedi, of course, but this series is going to pick up with him on Tatooine after that huge post-credits scene.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Fortnite Boba Fett Skin Arrives In Celebration Of The Book Of Boba Fett

From the Sarlacc Pit to the Sanctuary, Boba Fett has finally come to Fortnite after being announced last month. Disney announced the bounty hunter's addition to the battle royale during Disney+ Day, with the official Fortnite Twitter account sharing a hand-drawn teaser image of Boba himself, with a few now-confirmed teases to boot.
VIDEO GAMES
starwarsnewsnet.com

The Resistance Broadcast – ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Will Have Big Surprises in Every Episode

The Book of Boba Fett debuts a week from Wednesday and there are a lot of interviews, news, and new clips to unpack and we tackle all of it to help you be as prepared as possible for the next chapter in live-action Star Wars, including the fact that all footage shown to this point is from the first half of the first episode! We also get into the latest on Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi, and more!
MOVIES
UPI News

Boba Fett talks business in new 'The Book of Boba Fett' teaser

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Bounty hunter Boba Fett leads the criminal underworld of planet Tatooine in the latest teaser for upcoming Star Wars television series, The Book of Boba Fett. Fett, portrayed by a returning Temuera Morrison, takes meetings inside Jabba the Hutt's former palace alongside his partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in the clip released on Sunday.
MOVIES
allears.net

NEWS: COVID Concerns Delay ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Red Carpet Premiere Event

We’ve been carefully following how the COVID-19 global health crisis has affected Disney Parks around the world, as well as Disney Cruise Line, and even Disney entertainment. Over the past few years, we’ve seen movies delayed, with some films even making their premieres on Disney+, as well as in theaters.
MOVIES
Washington Post

What to watch on Wednesday: ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ premieres on Disney Plus

Moonshiners (Discovery at 8) A quest to Pennsylvania to find the spirit that sparked the Whiskey Rebellion. Property Brothers: Forever Home (HGTV at 8) A family home is full of cherished memories, but its appearance leaves something to be desired. River Monsters: Deadliest Man-Eaters (Animal Planet at 8) A look at the...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Is The Book Of Boba Fett A Redemption Story?

(Yoda voice) If into this article you go, only in-depth spoilers for "The Book of Boba Fett" will you find!. The series premiere for "The Book of Boba Fett" has finally arrived after no shortage of fanfare, over 40 years worth of build-up, and plenty of pent-up demand to resolve an inexplicable resurrection from (seemingly) certain death hanging over Boba Fett's head. No single episode of any show could possibly hope to live up to such lofty expectations, and "Chapter One: Stranger in a Strange Land" seems to recognize this. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the premiere takes a surprisingly low-key approach to setting the table and establishing a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
imdb.com

The Book Of Boba Fett Premiere Features A Robert Rodriguez Cameo

Proceed with caution as this article contains Spoilers for the first episode of "The Book of Boba Fett." Following his reintroduction of the iconic bounty hunter in "The Mandalorian" season two, Robert Rodriguez signed on to executive produce "The Book of Boba Fett" starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Following Fett and Fennec Shard as they take over the crime syndicate formerly run by Jabba the Hutt on the treacherous planet of Tatooine, this series is set up to fill in some major blanks for the mysterious fan-favorite character.
MOVIES
KMPH.com

The Book of Boba Fett: First impressions

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — So, who's ready for a bacta bath?. Once upon a time on the distant dunes of Tatooine, the legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett was swallowed by the Sarlacc monster in the Great Pit of Carkoon where he would be "slowly digested over a thousand years." It was an unceremonious death for a beloved character who had, despite the odds, already survived "The Star Wars Holiday Special" and the "firing rocket debacle" of 1979.
MOVIES
Q 105.7

Disney+ Debuts New ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Featurette ‘Being Boba Fett’

The wait for Lucasfilm's highly anticipated original series The Book of Boba Fett is finally over, and to celebrate, Disney+ has shared a brand new featurette clip — titled "Being Boba Fett" — that takes a closer look at the titular character. Directors Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez share their thoughts on what actor Temuera Morrison brings to the iconic Star Wars bounty hunter, and we even get to hear from Morrison himself.
TV & VIDEOS
micechat.com

Review: “Book of Boba Fett” on Disney+

It’s been nearly 40 years since a mysterious bounty hunter named Boba Fett fell to what appeared to be his ignominious death in a Sarlacc pit at the outset of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. But like virtually every death in serialized fiction, it wasn’t particularly permanent. The character lived on in fan fiction and non-film Star Wars tales, beyond his clone origin story in George Lucas’ prequel trilogy, to become an object of fascination. The only question was: Did the character really warrant all that fascination? Was there more to the mercenary than his cool costume design and the action figure that inspired so much imaginative play for a generation of kids?
MOVIES
imdb.com

Every Star Wars Easter Egg You May Have Missed In The Book Of Boba Fett Episode 1

Robert Rodriguez is a big nerd, so it's only natural that "The Book of Boba Fett" is packed with "Star Wars" Easter eggs and references -- from returning characters like Max Rebo to a cameo by Rodriguez himself. The "Alita: Battle Angel" filmmaker is an executive producer on the show and directed the first episode, which landed on Disney+ today.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

