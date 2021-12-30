ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

James Bond Fans Celebrate No Time To Die As 2021 Ends

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Bond fans are remembering No Time To Die as 2021 comes to a close. 007's most recent adventure has taken up residence on many end-of-year lists. A lot of people have enjoyed the final Daniel Craig Bond film. It's not hard to see why, as so many had to wait...

comicbook.com

CinemaBlend

No Time To Die's Naomie Harris Has A Great Idea On Who Should Become James Bond's Next Moneypenny

The future of 007 is still up in the air, after the 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die saw an explosive ending to the Daniel Craig era. Now the board is primed to be reset, and not just when it comes to 007 himself. We still don’t know if or how the MI6 family will return in Bond 26, and there’s plenty of room for new blood in the series. Should that apply to Naomie Harris’ role in the franchise, she has a great idea on who should become James Bond’s next Moneypenny.
E! News

Why Henry Cavill Is Still Open to Taking on James Bond Role

There's nothing witchy about Henry Cavill's aspirations to play James Bond. As Daniel Craig steps down from his role as the iconic spy after five movies, fans are buzzing with anticipation to see who will be cast as the next 007. Naturally, many eyes have turned to Henry—who lost the role to Daniel in 2005.
ComicBook

James Bond Star Fought Attempt to Make M a Villain in Spectre

The character M has been an important staple in the James Bond franchise since its inception with many actors taking on the role as the head of MI6. When Daniel Craig first took up the Bond mantle in 2006's Casino Royale, Judi Dench played his M. The iconic star went on to play the head of the Secret Intelligence Service in Quantum of Solace and Skyfall before being killed off. The mantle then went to Ralph Fiennes, who played Gareth Mallory in Skyfall before becoming the new M in Spectre and No Time to Die. Fiennes is known for an array of roles and even earned two Oscar nominations in the past. However, many will know him best as Voldemort in the Harry Potter film series. During a recent interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Fiennes revealed that director Sam Mendes wanted to make his M a bad guy in Spectre, but the actor fought against it.
ComicBook

No Time to Die: Daniel Craig Confirms Shocking James Bond Finale Was His Idea All Along

James Bond has been a major component of action movies for decades, with a number of different performers all carrying on the mantle, but for Daniel Craig's final outing as the character in No Time to Die, Bond was given an adventure he had never faced before: his own fatal sacrifice. With the character never being given such a definitive sendoff, audiences are still grappling with that film's finale and what it means for the franchise's future, but Craig himself recently confirmed that it was his wish from the early days of his tenure to be killed in his final film.
CinemaBlend

Barbara Broccoli And Daniel Craig Talk James Bond’s No Time To Die Ending And One Thing They 'Applaud' The Audience For

No Time To Die marked the explosive end to the Daniel Craig era of Bond films, tying together the past fifteen years of movies into a satisfying conclusion for one of the best Bonds ever. In an unusual ending to a run for the character, Bond sacrifices himself to save the world in a breathtaking sequence. The emotional ending had apparently been discussed very early on in Craig’s journey as the character. Now, producer Barbara Broccoli and Craig are discussing the development as well as the one thing they "applaud" the audience for.
The Independent

Tony Blair, Daniel Craig join scientists on UK Honors List

Scientists and medical chiefs who have led Britain’s response to the pandemic were awarded knighthoods Friday in the country’s annual New Year Honors List, which recognized the achievements of hundreds of people from James Bond star Daniel Craig to teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu Queen Elizabeth II also made former Prime Minister Tony Blair a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British order of chivalry.In another year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, officials said almost one in five of the honors were for coronavirus-related service. Chris Whitty and Jonathan Van-Tam,...
The Independent

Craig’s Bond exit, Indy and Tom Cruise: The showbiz year in pictures

Daniel Craig appeared on the big screen in 2021 for the fifth and final time as James Bond when the delayed No Time To Die received a cinema release.Meanwhile, Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise brought some glamour to North Yorkshire after he was spotted filming in the region in April.In March, Johnny Depp was refused permission to bring an appeal against a damning High Court ruling that he assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard and left her in “fear for her life”.The actor had asked the Court of Appeal to grant permission for him to challenge the ruling, with the aim of having...
darkhorizons.com

Bond Team Finally Talk “No Time” Ending

Months after its release, the key people involved in “No Time to Die” have finally spoken about the film’s ending. The 25th Bond film overall and actor Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing in the role, the movie does legitimately do something not previously seen in the franchise – its kills off Bond.
The Independent

New Year Honours 2022: Daniel Craig receives same title as James Bond

Daniel Craig has been made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, which is the same honour given to James Bond in the 007 franchise. The 53-year-old – who has played Bond since 2006 – received the honour for his services to film and theatre. He is one of the many public figures to be recognised in the 2022 New Year Honours list, released on Friday (31 December). The honour bestowed on Craig recognises service in a foreign country, or in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs, such as the work of diplomats overseas. The...
houstonianonline.com

James Bond actor Jack Headley dies, 92 show

James BondActor Jack Headley has died at the age of 92. He died after a “short illness”. It is not known what illness the actor suffered from. At Headley’s request, no funeral will be held. Headley, 92, is best known for playing Timothy Havelock in Bond just...
Midland Daily News

The various incarnations of James Bond still intrigues viewers

Daniel Craig’s final run as the iconic James Bond in “No Time to Die” has received rave reviews from audiences and critics since its release in October. The character James Bond was created in 1953 by writer Ian Fleming. He has become an international phenomenon featured in twelve novels, 25 movies, television series, comic strips and video games. Check our online catalog for future availability of the newest addition to the franchise.
