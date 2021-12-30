TransPerfect Music City Bowl Game Recap: Highlights From Purdue vs. Tennessee

These are the biggest moments from Thursday's Big Ten/SEC matchup between the Boilermakers and Volunteers at Nissan Stadium.

The Purdue Boilermakers (9-4, 5-3 Big Ten) and Tennessee Volunteers (7-6, 4-4 SEC) wrapped up the 2021 season with the Music City Bowl Thursday night. Below are highlights the Boilermakers overtime victory in Nashville.

FINAL: Purdue 48 — Tennessee 45

OT

OT1 — Fineran finishes the game with a 39-yard field goal. Purdue wins 48-45.

Fourth Quarter

1:35 — Hooker completes a 2-yard touchdown pass to WR Jalin Hyatt. Kick by McGrath is good. Game tied at 45.

2:57 — Thompson scores on a 70-yard pass play from O'Connell. Kick by Fineran is good. Purdue leads 45-38.

3:37 — Tennessee responds with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Tillman. Kick by McGrath is good. Game tied at 38.

4:58 — Durham scores on a 62-yard pass from O'Connell. Durham doubles-down and receives on the two-point conversion. With 451 yards, O'Connell sets the Purdue bowl game passing record. Purdue leads 38-31.

Third Quarter

3:44 — McGrath sinks a 30-yard field goal. Tennessee leads 31-30.

9:04 — Purdue WR TJ Sheffield catches a 10-yard pass from O'Connell. Kick by Fineran is good. Purdue leads 30-28.

12:45 — Tennessee WR Velus Jones Jr. catches a 15-yard touchdown pass from Hooker. Kick by McGrath is good. Tennessee leads 28-23.

HALFTIME: Purdue 23 — Tennessee 21

Second Quarter

0:19 — O'Connell dishes a 2-yard touchdown pass to TE Payne Durham. Kick by Fineran is good. Purdue leads 23-21.

1:03 — Fineran connects on a 29-yard field goal, his third of the quarter. Tennessee leads 21-16.

9:42 — Fineran completes a 36-yard field goal. Tennessee leads 21-13.

14:01 — Fineran lands a 24-yard field goal. Tennessee leads 21-10.

First Quarter

3:29 — Tennessee RB Jabari Small hauls in a 2-yard rushing touchdown. Kick by McGrath is good. Tennessee leads 21-7.

6:31 — Tillman catches a second, 61-yard touchdown pass from Hooker. Kick by McGrath is good. Tennessee leads 14-7.

10:15 — 75-yard pass from Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell is complete to WR Broc Thompson. Kick by Mitchell Fineran is good. Game tied 7-7.

10:28 — Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman catches a 41-yard pass from QB Hendon Hooker for the first score of the game. Kick by Chase McGrath is good. Tennessee leads 7-0.

