Gonzaga vs. LMU postponed due to COVID

By Peter Woodburn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gonzaga Bulldogs will not be playing any more games for the rest of the week due to health/safety protocols within the program. Not much more has been announced, but it is safe to assume that COVID has...

#Covid#Gonzaga Basketball#Lmu#Wcc
