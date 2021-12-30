Aggies 2022 Signee Walter Nolen Commits To Polynesian Bowl

The game added another big time player with Nolen's commitment

If you want to see the No. 1 and No. 2 players in the class of 2022 ( according to SI99 rankings ), then you'll want to catch the 2022 Polynesian Bowl Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 on CBS Sports Network at 6:00 p.m.

The game now has commitments from Travis Hunter and Walter Nolen, the top two overall recruits for 2022 according to SI All-American :

The Polynesian Bowl is one of the most important high school all-star games in the country thanks to its players and celebration of culture and football.

"I'm very excited to play in the Poly Bowl," Nolen said. "My senior year is almost over and I'm looking to have as much fun as possible. I've never been to Hawaii before so I'm looking forward to experiencing everything it has to offer.

"I've heard great things about this game and I'm excited to see it for myself. For me to be in this spot to play my final game in Hawaii, this is all a blessing for sure and I know it's going to be a great time. I can't wait to get out there."

Nolen will begin his career with the Aggies in the fall and is part of a recruiting class that some say is the best in the history of college football.

