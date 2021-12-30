FOX21 Morning News at 6 Pledge Buena Vista Montessori Elem

FOX31 Morning News at 7 a.m. Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment confirms omicron; Pueblo schools assess health guidelines. Blodgett Peak fire still burning although has not grown. CDPHE Update on Omicron. Team Rubicon helps Colorado Springs cleanup efforts. Indy Give! 2021: Colorado Children's Hospital. FOX21's Pet of the...
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – As many as 1,000 homes may have been destroyed by the fast-moving Marshall Fire, however, no additional substantial damage is expected. Gov. Jared Polis and local officials shared the latest assessment at a news conference Friday morning. Power will be restored to these areas...
DENVER (KDVR) — Despite being hundreds of miles away, Coloradans who live in the high country and the San Louis Valley will feel the impact of the Boulder wildfires in their own homes. According to a news release from Xcel Energy, the wildfires have impacted the company’s natural gas...
Colorado officials initially thought last weekend's fast-moving Marshall Fire, which destroyed more than 900 homes in the Denver suburbs of Louisville and Superior, was sparked by downed power lines. After ruling that out, investigators are now focusing on a property owned by the Christian fundamentalist sect Twelve Tribes, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Monday.
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Recovery efforts continue for the Marshall Fire. The SkyFOX news chopper flew over the aftermath of the fire on Monday morning. You can watch the video in the live player above. Residents in parts of Boulder County were allowed to get back to their...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — I-70 through Glenwood Canyon was closed for several hours Monday after a major crash. According to Colorado State Patrol, 17 vehicles were involved including two tractor-trailers. CSP said there were injuries reported, although specifics haven’t been released at this point. The crash happened...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One of the busiest corridors in the city, and one of the few that crosses the city from east to west, could have some significant changes in its future. KRDO City planners are looking at several strategies for improving Platte Avenue, a thoroughfare that stretches mostly from downtown to Peterson
The post Changes considered for Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
