FOX21 Morning News at 6 Pledge Buena Vista Montessori Elem

FOX21News.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIRE CONDITIONS - WEATHER. Local business plans to reopen 6 months after...

www.fox21news.com

FOX21News.com

FOX31 Morning News at 7 a.m.

FOX31 Morning News at 7 a.m. Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment confirms omicron; Pueblo schools assess health guidelines. Blodgett Peak fire still burning although has not grown. CDPHE Update on Omicron. Team Rubicon helps Colorado Springs cleanup efforts. Indy Give! 2021: Colorado Children's Hospital. FOX21's Pet of the...
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

FOX21 Morning News at 5 Talbott Steam Innovation School Pledge

FOX21 Morning News at 5 Talbott Steam Innovation School Pledge. FOX21 Morning News at 5 Talbott Steam Innovation School Pledge. What's next for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos resentencing. Colorado Springs businesses bounce back this holiday season. First responders making their on-duty Christmas merry and bright. Norad Tracks Santa. Pueblo Department of Public...
WOODLAND PARK, CO
FOX21News.com

Meet FOX21's Pet of the Week, Ruby!

With Colorado's students returning to school in person, how safe is your child's classroom from COVID?. Lewis-Palmer hosts first Palmer Lake Outdoor Classic. FOX21 Morning News at 8 Palmer Lake Outdoor Classic. Colorado Springs veteran groups partner together to help Marshall Fire victims. 2022 Denver NYE Fireworks. First Chair of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Live updates: Highway 36 reopens in Boulder County after Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – As many as 1,000 homes may have been destroyed by the fast-moving Marshall Fire, however, no additional substantial damage is expected. Gov. Jared Polis and local officials shared the latest assessment at a news conference Friday morning. Power will be restored to these areas...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Week

Colorado fire investigators are focusing on a Christian fundamentalist sect called Twelve Tribes

Colorado officials initially thought last weekend's fast-moving Marshall Fire, which destroyed more than 900 homes in the Denver suburbs of Louisville and Superior, was sparked by downed power lines. After ruling that out, investigators are now focusing on a property owned by the Christian fundamentalist sect Twelve Tribes, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Monday.
COLORADO STATE
nbc25news.com

Crews battle early morning house fire in Buena Vista

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Firefighters battled flames at a house fire in Buena Vista overnight. Around 3:30 a.m., crews from Buena Vista and Bridgeport Twp. fire departments worked together to put out a house fire. The fire occurred in the 2900 block of Arlington Dr. in Buena Vista. When Mid-Michigan...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
FOX21News.com

Watch: Flyover of Marshall Fire aftermath

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Recovery efforts continue for the Marshall Fire. The SkyFOX news chopper flew over the aftermath of the fire on Monday morning. You can watch the video in the live player above. Residents in parts of Boulder County were allowed to get back to their...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

Last day to drop-off donations at local man’s home for SOCO charities

A retired Air Force Chaplain in Colorado Springs has turned his decades of service for our country into years of serving his community. Mark Ingles not only brings the holiday spirit to his cul-de-sac on Nugent Way with a festive light display, but he allows the community to help get involved. Ingles has set up donation drop-offs outside his home for Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado and Springs Rescue Mission.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon after 17-vehicle crash

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — I-70 through Glenwood Canyon was closed for several hours Monday after a major crash. According to Colorado State Patrol, 17 vehicles were involved including two tractor-trailers. CSP said there were injuries reported, although specifics haven’t been released at this point. The crash happened...
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Colorado Springs native and poet releases two poetry collections

Colorado Springs Native and poet, Patrice Diechelle, stopped by the Loving Living Local studios to talk about her two poetry collections, Beast and REDBird.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Tax filing deadline returns to mid-April | Morning in America

We're still in the midst of the pandemic, but the IRS wants your taxes filed on time. #IRS #stimulus #taxes. Tax filing deadline returns to mid-April | Morning in America. FOX21 Morning News at 8 Palmer Lake Outdoor Classic. Colorado Springs veteran groups partner together to help Marshall Fire victims.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Changes considered for Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One of the busiest corridors in the city, and one of the few that crosses the city from east to west, could have some significant changes in its future. KRDO City planners are looking at several strategies for improving Platte Avenue, a thoroughfare that stretches mostly from downtown to Peterson The post Changes considered for Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

New year, new events, and big things to come at Boot Barn Hall in 2022

Boot Barn Hall is the premiere LIVE entertainment and event center in Colorado Springs. The venue's event Manager, Chloe Hoeft, says the venue is only getting bigger and better in 2022. Keni Mac stopped by Boot Barn Hall to get the scoop on the new year events.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

