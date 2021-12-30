Nail Haven Salon & Spa to open in Whitehaven

A Fairfax County business is expanding to a small plaza near Home Depot. Beauty Nail Bar, currently operating out of Tysons, should open at its new location (1675 Reston Parkway) by the end of February, according to owner Nam Huynh of Wolf Trap. He said he decided to move his...
Homes measuring around 280 square feet are planned to be built in cottage courts in Raleigh, Orange Mound and other neighborhoods by Homes for Hearts and its partner organizations. Julia Baker covers neighborhoods for The Daily Memphian. A lifelong Memphian, Julia has lived in Midtown, Cordova, Arlington, Raleigh and Parkway...
At least a couple of venues are reacting to the COVID surge by canceling their New Year’s Eve events, but so far the Beale Street festivities are still on. Julia Baker covers neighborhoods for The Daily Memphian. A lifelong Memphian, Julia has lived in Midtown, Cordova, Arlington, Raleigh and Parkway Village. She is a graduate of the University of Memphis and has worked for various publications in the city.
Salt and Waves Salon opened a Hutto location in mid-December at 2100 Muirfield Bend Drive, Ste. 120, Hutto. The salon offers a host of hair styling services from cuts to colors to extensions as well as a selection of hair care products. The opening of the Hutto salon marks Salt and Waves' first expansion since the original Salt and Waves opened in Leander in 2019. 512-846-4025. www.saltandwavessalon.com.
Self-care during the holidays is SUPER important. With all of the family chaos, stressful spending, and whirlwind of activities, you might be in need of some … alone time. The perfect activity? A manicure! Or a pedicure! Or both! You can be totally relaxed while your nail technician works their magic. And then, resume the holiday craziness, in zen mode. Check out the best nail salons in Lakeview that we’re loving!
AUSTIN, Texas — Experts say Black business owners have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. On the brink of closing her own doors, one entrepreneur is pleading for Central Texans to support Black-owned businesses, especially right now. When India Phillips opened ILY Nails & Beauty Bar, she faced many...
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A class ring lost in a rental car in 2012 was returned to its owner after the car's new owner found it between the seats of the vehicle. Pennsylvania resident Katelyn Manigly said she was looking between the seats of her car for a missing key fob when she found a class of 1980 ring from the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va.
Edward King loves where he lives. His apartment is clean, modern and located five minutes from his job at the FedEx World Hub. King thinks his landlord, One Stop Housing, has done an incredible job turning a former motel at 2949 Airways Blvd. into an affordable, peaceful community where he always feels safe.
Swimming Pool Retail and Services Franchise Celebrates Latest Grand Opening in Texas. January 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON, Texas - Pinch A Penny is thrilled to announce the upcoming grand opening of its newest storefront in the Houston metro area on January 3. The franchise is excited to welcome franchise owners Juan “J.C.” Burgoa and his wife, Janeth Zabalaga, to the Pinch A Penny franchise family. The couple began building its client base nearly two months ago with pool services ahead of the much-anticipated store opening.
A section of FairOaks Mall will close for interior demolition, later followed by construction, for Columbus Regional Health’s portion of the NexusPark project. One sign posted at a mall entrance near the former Carson’s states, “Beginning early January 2022, this entrance will be closed due to construction activity. Please use the entrances toward the east end of the facility.”
Ne’Asia Perez has big dreams — and they come in the form of a 24-foot trailer. Perez and her husband, Eduardo, are finishing up the conversion of the trailer into a mobile nail salon for her new business, Modesty Nails. The 22-year-old, who acknowledges she likes to be unique, said she wanted to bring something different to Hampton Roads other than a standard brick-and-mortar shop. “I’ve seen ...
The newest Classic Auto Spa Express just opened at 5921 Ambassador Caffery in Broussard. This is their third location in 10 years and they are celebrating 10 years in business, serving the local community by being locally involved and donating back to the community that has helped them become successful.
Welcome to Niagara Crossing Hotel & Spa! Whether you’re traveling for business, leisure, or a special occasion, Niagara Crossing Hotel & Spa offers each guest a comfortable room or suite. We pay special attention to detail to provide each guest with that “at-home” feeling. Located in the...
