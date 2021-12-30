Nail Haven Salon & Spa to open in Whitehaven

Self-care during the holidays is SUPER important. With all of the family chaos, stressful spending, and whirlwind of activities, you might be in need of some … alone time. The perfect activity? A manicure! Or a pedicure! Or both! You can be totally relaxed while your nail technician works their magic. And then, resume the holiday craziness, in zen mode. Check out the best nail salons in Lakeview that we’re loving!

12 DAYS AGO