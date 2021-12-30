ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Centra provides weekly COVID-19 census results as of Dec. 29, reports increase in hospitalizations at LGH

By Sandra Brogan
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Centra in Lynchburg recently released a statement with its updated COVID-19 census numbers for the week.

According to Centra, a total of 89 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, Dec. 29. Of those, 24 are fully vaccinated, 14 are in ICU and 13 are on ventilators.

LAST WEEK: Centra asks for community’s help amid rise in COVID hospitalizations, strain on healthcare system

Health officials say of the 89 patients, 79 are at Lynchburg General Hospital (LGH) and 10 are at Southside Community Hospital.

Centra reports a significant increase in COVID patient numbers at LGH as well as Southside Community Hospital, with a noticeably rapid increase since Sunday, Dec. 26.

Health officials believe the increased COVID activity is due to the omicron variant and increased viral circulation at recent holiday gatherings.

VDH reports 13,500 new COVID cases Thursday, shattering record for pandemic’s largest case spike; hospitalizations increase by 255

Due to high volumes in their emergency departments and staffing shortages, Centra encourages communities to visit Where to Go for Care to determine the options available to receive care at Centra, based on symptoms and geographical location.

In addition, patients seeking a COVID test due to direct exposure or symptoms can call the Coronavirus hotline 434-200-1225 or visit this link for testing locations.

Centra also encourages those who are asymptomatic or those who have had indirect exposure to follow safety guidelines and refrain from seeking testing until symptoms appear.

Centra’s return-to-work policy reflects the latest CDC guidance in that returning to work is considered once five days have passed since the date of symptom onset and/or date of a positive test, if no symptoms.

