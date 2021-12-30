ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

From Kylie to Bennifer: All the celebrities who made headlines in San Antonio this year

By Rebeccah Macias
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo 2021 wasn't exactly the "normal" year San Antonio hoped for, but it still gave MySA headlines that didn't have to do with COVID-19. This year, there was no shortage of celebrity fodder, from Kylie to Drake to Harry. As the end of 2021 nears, let's take a look...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Life and Style Weekly

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Fears for Family’s Safety After Filing Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Kylie Jenner filed a restraining order against an alleged stalker who came to her home multiple times amid her second pregnancy, Life & Style can confirm. “I have suffered and continue to suffer, emotional distress,” Jenner, 24, said in the court documents obtained by Life & Style, adding that she is “fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Corsicana, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
City
Hutto, TX
Us Weekly

How the Kardashian-Jenner Kids Celebrated the 2021 Holiday Season

Keeping up with Christmas! The Kardashian-Jenner family members have been pulling out all the stops celebrating the holiday season with their kids this year. Kourtney Kardashian and her ex, Scott Disick, coparent their three kids — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — since their 2015 split and have been enjoying separate festive activities with the little ones.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In New Photo As She Reflects On 2021

Kylie Jenner put her baby bump on display in her first Instagram photo since the Astroworld tragedy nearly two months ago. Kylie Jenner, 24, is back to posting photos of herself on Instagram for the first time since attending boyfriend Travis Scott‘s ill-fated Astroworld concert on November 5, 2021, where 10 people died from a massive crowd surge. In the black and white photo the makeup mogul is seen cradling her massive baby bump, while turned to the side. In the caption, she shared candidly about 2021 and all that came with it. “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kris Jenner ducks question about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson with Stormi’s help

Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, has saved her grandmother from having to answer a question about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s rumoured relationship in a live interview.Kris Jenner appeared on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live show on Friday night, hosted by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, when she was asked about the unlikely pairing.Rumours of the couple’s relationship first started swirling after Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live (SNL) in October last year. They kissed in one of the sketches and have since been spotted holding hands and going on dates.Cohen said: “Everyone is talking about Kim’s new relationship with Pete...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi Webster
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Og Ron C
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Liam Payne
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Travis Scott
The Independent

Kylie Jenner reflects on ‘blessings and heartaches’ of 2021 as she wishes fans happy new year

Kylie Jenner has wished fans a “safe and healthy” new year while reflecting on the “significant changes” 2021 made in her life and its “many heartaches”.The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a black and white photograph of herself on Instagram, which showed her clasping her hands over her growing baby bump.She wrote in the caption: “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings it brought but also the many heartaches it held.“I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life.“I pray this new year is...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Mysa#British#Spurs#Genius
luxurylaunches.com

Kylie Jenner breaks her Instagram hiatus by flashing a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch

Out of sight is out of mind, even when you’re Kylie Jenner. Realizing this, the 24-year-old makeup Mogul has broken her sabbatical,after almost two months, and fans couldn’t be happier. While we surely missed the gorgeous Christmas looks she dishes out year after year for star-studded Christmas parties, it was consolation enough to see a few of her many expensive Christmas gifts. Kylie shared on her Instagram stories a glimpse of a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch followed by sneak peeks of a quiet day at home with daughter Stormi. The lion-shaped clutch is befitting of her astrological sign, Leo. It’s a stunning addition to her already coveted collection of handbags!
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

After Kanye West Buys House Across The Street From Kim Kardashian, Her Family Allegedly Has Thoughts

Kanye West has been outspoken about wanting to win back estranged wife Kim Kardashian, especially after she went public with her purported relationship with Pete Davidson and despite the fact that she filed paperwork to move ahead with the divorce. His latest decision — purchasing a home across the street from Kardashian — caused the world to raise a collective eyebrow at the eccentric rapper, and it looks like we weren’t alone. The Kardashian family apparently had some thoughts about West’s big purchase.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Laredo Morning Times

This is how San Antonio's now-extinct paper boys celebrated Christmas

In San Antonio today, newspaper delivery boys are widely considered icons of the past, sharing the same fate as milkmen, library card catalogs, and The White Rabbit. However, not long ago, the tiny professionals were a celebrated class of local workers. For almost half of the 20th century, newsboys were the subject of a prominent, citywide holiday tradition that connected a variety of curious San Antonio magnates, according to San Antonio Light archives.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
In Style

Kylie Jenner Introduced Fans to Her Family's Newest Addition

As if it wasn't already hard enough to keep all the members of the Kardashian and Jenner family straight (see our helpful guide here), one more was added to the mix this Christmas. Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner introduced fans to the Jenner-Scott household's newest addition — and no, it wasn't the couple's second baby on the way.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy