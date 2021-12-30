From Kylie to Bennifer: All the celebrities who made headlines in San Antonio this year

Kylie Jenner put her baby bump on display in her first Instagram photo since the Astroworld tragedy nearly two months ago. Kylie Jenner, 24, is back to posting photos of herself on Instagram for the first time since attending boyfriend Travis Scott‘s ill-fated Astroworld concert on November 5, 2021, where 10 people died from a massive crowd surge. In the black and white photo the makeup mogul is seen cradling her massive baby bump, while turned to the side. In the caption, she shared candidly about 2021 and all that came with it. “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life,” she wrote.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO