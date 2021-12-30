ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Zags postpone Saturday game against Loyola Marymount because of COVID-19

By Tasha Cain-Gray
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash.– COVID-19 protocols are affecting another local basketball game.

On Thursday, Gonzaga University announced the men’s game scheduled for Saturday against Loyola Marymount was postponed. The reason was because of the university’s health and safety protocols. The team said the COVID-19 issues were within the Zag’s program.

Gonzaga said it is working with the West Coast Conference to get the game against LMU rescheduled.

This is not the first game put on hold or canceled this week. You can find an entire list here.

The Gonzaga men’s game against San Diego scheduled for Thursday was also postponed.

LIST: What local sporting events are canceled or postponed

MORE: COVID protocol cancels Gonzaga game in San Diego Thursday

