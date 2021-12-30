Texans WR Danny Amendola added to COVID-19 reserve list

(SportsRadio 610) - Texans wide receiver Danny Amendola has been added to the COVID-19 list as the team continues to grapple with players in and out of the lineup due to the virus.

Amendola, who was only recently activated from the injured reserve after missing four games to recover from knee surgery, was added to the list Thursday. He joined starting offensive lineman Tytus Howard, running back David Johnson, defensive lineman Maliek Collins and defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. on the COVID-19 reserve.

On Wednesday, the Texans activated 13 players from the list, including top wide receiver Brandin Cooks, pass rusher Jonathan Greenard and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill.