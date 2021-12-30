Janice Gallagher, longtime Bensalem community member, dies in crash

A lifelong Bensalem resident with many ties to the community, died following a car crash in the township Tuesday.

Deputy Directory of Public Safety William McVey said Janice Gallagher died following a single-vehicle crash that afternoon on Ford Road.

Gallagher, 66, had worked part time at the department for five years, and was the wife of District Judge Michael Gallagher, whose office is located not far from the police station.

“It’s just a shock what happened," the judge said Thursday. They were married for 45 years.

Janice Gallagher worked on local warrants for Bensalem police, according to McVey.

“She was an outstanding person and a great employee," he said. "And she will be dearly missed by everyone here.”

The deputy director said investigators believe she suffered a medical event prior to the crash, which remains under investigation.

Janice Gallagher previously owned and ran J&M Deli & Produce and D-G's Farm Market, according to her obituary.

She volunteered as St. Ephram Church as well as campaigned for various Bensalem republicans, according to the Bensalem Republican organization.

She was the sister of Bucks County Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo and the niece of Bensalem Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo.

“She was definitely part of the Bensalem family," McVey said.

Judge Gallagher said his wife worked with Bensalem police 20 hours per week, and loved working at the department.

“She will be greatly missed," he said.

Janice Gallagher's viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Road, according to her obituary.

Her mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. It may be viewed online at https://www.youtube.com/c/SaintEphremBensalem/videos.

Those attending the event in person are asked to please wear a mask.