ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Janice Gallagher, longtime Bensalem community member, dies in crash

By Christopher Dornblaser, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XBmFM_0dZOpfcx00

A lifelong Bensalem resident with many ties to the community, died following a car crash in the township Tuesday.

Deputy Directory of Public Safety William McVey said Janice Gallagher died following a single-vehicle crash that afternoon on Ford Road.

Gallagher, 66, had worked part time at the department for five years, and was the wife of District Judge Michael Gallagher, whose office is located not far from the police station.

“It’s just a shock what happened," the judge said Thursday. They were married for 45 years.

Janice Gallagher worked on local warrants for Bensalem police, according to McVey.

“She was an outstanding person and a great employee," he said. "And she will be dearly missed by everyone here.”

The deputy director said investigators believe she suffered a medical event prior to the crash, which remains under investigation.

Two killed in Bristol crash:Two young men dead following Bristol Township crash on Christmas Eve

Community responds to Quakertown fire:Fundraisers continue, vigil planned for Quakertown family who lost three in fatal Christmas fire

Family seeks answers in Bristol crash:'He had a heart of gold:' Family of Croydon man killed in Christmas Eve hit-and-run seeks help to ID driver

Janice Gallagher previously owned and ran J&M Deli & Produce and D-G's Farm Market, according to her obituary.

She volunteered as St. Ephram Church as well as campaigned for various Bensalem republicans, according to the Bensalem Republican organization.

She was the sister of Bucks County Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo and the niece of Bensalem Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo.

“She was definitely part of the Bensalem family," McVey said.

Judge Gallagher said his wife worked with Bensalem police 20 hours per week, and loved working at the department.

“She will be greatly missed," he said.

Janice Gallagher's viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Road, according to her obituary.

Her mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. It may be viewed online at https://www.youtube.com/c/SaintEphremBensalem/videos.

Those attending the event in person are asked to please wear a mask.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
City
Croydon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Bensalem Township, PA
Bensalem Township, PA
Crime & Safety
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Digirolamo
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

445
Followers
289
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy