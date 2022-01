CHICAGO (CBS) –Burn marks are left on the building of a popular food pantry on the northwest side after New Year’s Eve fun turned destructive. CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray visited outside the Irving Park Community Food Pantry. The Irving park community food pantry says they’ve never closed during the pandemic, until now. The damage is small due to fireworks from New Year’s Eve celebrations, which has the non-profit organization upset. “Oh my god. I so sad because I love coming.” Anna Al-Saad is a volunteer here at Irving Park Community Food Pantry but also depends on it from time to time for groceries. “I come one...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 50 MINUTES AGO