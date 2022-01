GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A northeast Georgia county says it’s exempt from providing Spanish language ballots for at least another five years. The Times of Gainesville reports that Hall County officials say an evaluation shows the county doesn’t meet the requirement that more than 5% of its voting-age citizens are members of a language minority group that “do not speak or understand English adequately enough to participate in the electoral process.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO