ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

Sheriff's aviation team hoist rescues injured man from rocky hills in Apple Valley

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mLCWo_0dZOoh4W00

A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s aviation team hoist-rescued an injured man in the rocky hills near Horseman's Center Park in Apple Valley.

Sheriff’s officials reported that on Tuesday, deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station received a request for assistance for a man suffering from fall injuries in Deadman Hills, which is in the mountain range behind Horseman's Center.

The park is east of Highway 18 and north of Bear Valley Road, area maps show.

Deputies responded to the location and climbed the treacherous rocks to contact the victim, Robert Estela, 33, of Apple Valley, sheriff’s officials said.

Sergeant Mark Rios provided his jacket to keep Estela warm and prevent shock. Estela had suffered a compound fracture to his ankle/lower leg, the sheriff’s report said.

Sheriff’s helicopter 40-King-2 responded from the Apple Valley Airport to assist rescue. Due to Estela’s location, 40-King-2 determined a night vision goggle hoist rescue was required.

40-King-2 and 40-King-5 combined crews to complete the rescue of Estela.

Pilot Deputy Doug Brimmer maneuvered the helicopter into position for the hoist, and Deputy Cody Korkotsakis was lowered down by hoist operator Deputy Tommy Dickey to Sgt. Rios and Estela.

Korkotsakis placed Estela into a hoist "hot seat," and he was hoisted into 40-King-2. Estela was transported by air to await medical aid on the ground. 40-King-2 returned to hoist Rios and Korkotsakis out of the rocky terrain.

Estela was transported by AMR to a local hospital for medical treatment, according to sheriff's officials.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Instagram @RenegadeReporter and Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
Local
California Accidents
Apple Valley, CA
Accidents
San Bernardino County, CA
Accidents
City
Rescue, CA
Apple Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Apple Valley, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoist#Rocky#Accident#Horseman#Sheriff#Sgt#Amr#Daily Press#Instagram#Twitter
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

1K+
Followers
190
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy