ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns QB Baker Mayfield puts Green Bay performance behind him with division potentially on the line

By Dan Labbe, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Baker Mayfield said his confidence level is just fine following Saturday’s loss in Green Bay in...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Browns Named As Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has many titles: Green Bay Packers quarterback, “Jeopardy!” host and State Farm spokesperson. Perhaps Rodgers can add “Cleveland Browns quarterback” in the near future. In a story published Thursday, CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin predicted Rodgers’ most likely destinations in 2022 and the Browns...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland.com

Baker Mayfield footwork may be improved, but little mistakes still costly

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Immediately following the Browns’ Christmas Day loss to the Packers, Baker Mayfield knew. The Browns quarterback had just thrown a career-worst four interceptions. While he thought there may have been some missed interference against receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones on the first and fourth misses, when it came to the second and third ones he admitted they were just bad throws.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Baker, Stefanski and the frustration – can things change? Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face Pittsburgh Monday. 1. I recently asked myself this question: “Who has had a tougher year? Baker Mayfield or Kevin Stefanski?” The answer is probably ... both. Or take your pick. Those who back the QB believe the coach hasn’t helped with his play-calling. Those who want a new QB tend to blame Mayfield for everything.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Green Bay#American Football
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown tweeted after being cut, and it’s something

Moments after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown broke his silence on Twitter. NFL fans who happened just watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday publicly saw Antonio Brown’s exit from the team. In the midst of the team’s contest against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads, and gloves and stormed out of MetLife Stadium shirtless. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was “no longer a Buc,” and officially released by the team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Brenden Rice, Son Of NFL Legend Jerry Rice, Announces Transfer

Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Mike Tomlin, Antonio Brown

NFL fans are praising Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin following the wild scene with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who began his career with Pittsburgh, appeared to quit mid-game during Tampa Bay’s contest against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver...
NFL
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
62K+
Followers
59K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy