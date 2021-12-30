ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors-Nuggets game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

By Aaron Tolentino
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors’ road game Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Nuggets, the Warriors announced Thursday afternoon.

Report: Nuggets coach, 3 players in COVID protocols; game vs. Warriors in jeopardy

Denver did not have the league-required eight players to play a game.

Even prior to the three who reportedly went into COVID-19 protocols Thursday morning, the Nuggets already had eight players on their injury list — including their head coach Michael Malone.

The eight players on the injury list are Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., P.J. Dozier, Markus Howard, Austin Rivers (questionable), Monte Morris (questionable), Aaron Gordon (questionable), and Vlatko Cancar (questionable).

Denver had an additional two assistant coaches out due to virus protocols, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins and guard Jordan Poole have come back from the virus list. Wiggins played on Tuesday against Denver, but the team decided to sit Poole out.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr did not reveal exactly why Poole was not in the lineup.

The NBA recently changed its isolation period for those who test positive from 10 days down to six days — similar to what the CDC recommended on Monday.

However, with multiple members in virus protocol so close to tipoff, Malone and the other players could not clear protocols by 6:30 p.m. PT when the game was scheduled to start.

97 percent of the players are vaccinated with at least 65 percent of eligible players are boosted.

To combat teams having to postpone or cancel games, the league has allowed teams, who have multiple out due to COVID protocols, to sign players to 10-day contracts without negatively impacting their salary cap.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

