ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Photo-of-the-day: December 30, 2021

OurSentinel
OurSentinel
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Joseph-Ogden's Louis Acklin lifts teammate Nate Michael into the air after the Spartans (29-3) carved out a 59-47 win...

www.oursentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverton#Peoria Civic Center#Sjo#The Riverton Hawks
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
OurSentinel

OurSentinel

Saint Joseph, IL
277
Followers
766
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sentinel is an online news source serving the communities of Philo, Tolono, Sidney, St. Joseph, Royal & Ogden in Illinois. Visit our site daily at www.oursentinel.com.

 http://www.oursentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy