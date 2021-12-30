Olean Teen Charged in Fatal Crash
An Olean teenager is facing vehicular manslaughter charges. The New York State Police say that 19 year old Owen...wesb.com
This is a perfect example of people thinking they are impervious to laws in NYS!! Take what you want, do what you want, effect innocent lives around their ignorance with loss of life meaning very little... until it's time to pay the piper!! Can't wait to see how long before he gets his face ink!!! No probation for YOU punk🤞💥🤬
