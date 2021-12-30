ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-31 06:04:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-31 14:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight and Saturday Morning Ice and Snow Accumulations Possible Saturday Much Colder Air Expected This Weekend A strong cold front is expected to...

alerts.weather.gov

