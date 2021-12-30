ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Frozen Tundra: Everything on the line in rematch with Vikings

By Martin Hendricks
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28sgIX_0dZOlv4p00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If revenge is a dish best served cold, then Lambeau Field on Sunday night is the best venue for the Packers to avenge a frustrating loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium six weeks ago.

And it may go down as one of the coldest games in the storied 61-year history of the Packers-Vikings rivalry, as game-time temperatures are expected just above zero with wind chill hovering around minus-10 degrees.

The 12-3 Packers need to win to retain the coveted NFC’s top seed and the first-round playoff bye that goes with it. The 7-8 Vikings may be in a must-win scenario to have a shot at a final playoff spot, depending on the outcome of the 8-7 Philadelphia Eagles-Washington game on Sunday afternoon.

Packers make more tickets available after Vikings ‘turnover’ some of their allotted tickets

Minnesota beat Green Bay at Lambeau last season as Dalvin Cook dominated with a performance for the ages with 226 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in a 28-22 victory.

Fast forward to November 21 of this season and it was receiver Justin Jefferson who torched the Packers defense, catching eight passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-31 victory. Quarterback Kirk Cousins lit up the secondary for 341 yards and three touchdowns but also benefitted from two potential dropped interceptions by Green Bay defenders.

While Cook and Jefferson will get their yards, the top priorities for the Green Bay defense are to somewhat contain the two Minnesota playmakers and minimize their explosive plays. Stopping the run and forcing Cousins to pass in the cold and under pressure could lead to turnovers, a facet the Packers defense has excelled at this season.

“I wouldn’t count that out” Rodgers talks future, potential retirement, says whatever decision is, it won’t take long to make

The Vikings may have lost star receiver, Adam Thielen, for the season on Tuesday after he underwent ankle surgery, but the team was bolstered a day later with the activation of Cook off the COVID reserve list.

For Minnesota, a loss at Lambeau could not only cost them a playoff berth, but the jobs of head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman may be on the line if they miss the playoffs for the fifth time in the last eight years.

The Packers defense will be tested and have to show marked improvement Sunday night against the run, as Joe Barry’s unit was overwhelmed on Christmas by Cleveland’s Nick Chubb, who accounted for 184 total yards and averaged 7.4 yards per rush (17 carries for 126 yards, 1 TD) and 19.3 yards per reception (3 for 58).

Packers activate CB Jaire Alexander from injured reserve, place four more on reserve/Covid list

The Vikings defense will have its hands full with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams and a 1-2 running punch of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. This game could be tailor-made for the bullish Dillon to help Green Bay control the clock and keep the Vikings offense on the bench.

The Packers added four more players to the COVID reserve list yesterday, but also activated cornerback Jaire Alexander (game status uncertain), and Marquez-Valdes Scantling was also activated and will boost the offense.

Minnesota is the only team to beat Green Bay in head coach Matt LaFleur’s tenure, and the Vikings have not swept the season series from their border rivals since 2017.

Packers add 2 more players to COVID/Reserve list

Week 17 NFL Picks

  • Colts
  • Bills
  • Bears
  • Buccaneers
  • Saints
  • Eagles
  • Chiefs
  • Patriots
  • Titans
  • Chargers
  • 49ers
  • Cowboys
  • Seahawks
  • Rams
  • Browns
REPORT: Jaguars request to interview Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett for head-coaching job

Packers 27, Vikings 23

Which playmakers will make the most explosive plays: Rodgers/Adams/Jones/Dillon or Cousins/Jefferson/Cook?

Pressuring Cousins and creating turnovers are keys to giving Rodgers and the offense short fields to capitalize in during this physical contest that goes down to the bitter cold end.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 1

Related
WFRV Local 5

Packers’ Cobb will be out ‘for a while’ with core injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb has a core injury that will prevent him from playing Sunday and could keep him out for much longer. Packers coach Matt LaFleur says Cobb has a “pretty significant injury” and is “going to be out for a while.” The NFC North-leading Packers […]
NFL
The Spun

1 Ex-Packers Star Has No Relationship With Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and Greg Jennings had a strong connection on the football field. However, that connection quickly fell apart once Jennings left the Green Bay Packers. In a recent interview with the Pioneer Press, Jennings had an update on his friendship with Rodgers. It turns out his relationship with Rodgers is “non-existent.”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
FanSided

Was Kirk Cousins benched? Vikings fans furious at QB

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was not benched. Instead, his vaccination status came back to haunt him. Yes, vaccinated individuals can still get COVID-19, but the likelihood of being infected is far greater when said person opts out of that defense system. Cousins has opted not to get vaccinated, which while his choice, also gives Vikings fans the right to be angry with him for missing a relatively large moment in their season.
NFL
FanSided

Did Kirk Cousins just save Mike Zimmer’s job with the Vikings?

Will the unavailability of Kirk Cousins vs. the Green Bay Packers benefit the chances of Mike Zimmer sticking around with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022?. On the final day of 2021, the Minnesota Vikings and head coach Mike Zimmer were handed the news that the team would be without Kirk Cousins for this weekend’s NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers thanks to the quarterback testing positive for COVID-19.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Aaron Rodgers
FanSided

Randall Cobb’s wife shares incredible story of his perseverance from injury

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb could return from injury by the time the playoffs begin. Cobb was back practicing earlier this week, despite the fact he’s dealing with a core muscle injury that usually brings with it an eight-week recovery time. The veteran wideout has been through the ringer injury-wise, but his commitment to the Packers and longtime friend and quarterback Aaron Rodgers could help give Green Bay an added weapon come playoff time.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Vikings at Packers

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Green Bay is ready. Minnesota can improve to 8-8 after Week 17 if they knock off the 12-3 Packers, who are fighting for NFC homefield advantage in the playoffs. The writers at VikingsTerritory predict the Vikings will lose...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Sunday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers Prediction and Preview

The Minnesota Vikings are fighting for their playoff lives — and jobs — and they'll need to take down a bitter rival in prime time to keep them afloat. The good news heading into the Vikings' "Sunday Night Football" game in Green Bay: they've already beaten the Packers this season. The bad news: they'll have to do it again without their starting quarterback.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Seahawks#Chargers#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Packers Vikings#Nfc
brownsnation.com

Browns Named As Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has many titles: Green Bay Packers quarterback, “Jeopardy!” host and State Farm spokesperson. Perhaps Rodgers can add “Cleveland Browns quarterback” in the near future. In a story published Thursday, CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin predicted Rodgers’ most likely destinations in 2022 and the Browns...
NFL
The Independent

Antonio Brown leaves Tampa Bay Buccaneers after walking out on team

Antonio Brown has dramatically left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after walking out on his team during their comeback victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.The controversial wide receiver, who played a part in the Bucs’ Super Bowl victory last season, pulled off his helmet, jersey and pads and ran down the tunnel as his team trailed in the third quarter at the MetLife Stadium.The circumstances surrounding the matter were not clear but head coach Bruce Arians said after the Buccaneers rallied to win 28-24 that Brown was no longer part of his plans.BA addresses the status of Antonio Brown:...
NFL
PackerCentral

Packers-Vikings Will Be One of Coldest in Lambeau History

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, it will be one of the coldest games in Lambeau Field history. At kickoff, according to the National Weather Service, it will be 6 degrees with a wind chill of minus-4. By game’s end, it could be 0 with a wind chill of minus-12. According to Luke Sampe of Green Bay TV station WFRV, it will be 6 with a wind chill of minus-10 at kickoff.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Vikings vs. Packers odds, line, spread: Sunday Night Football picks, prediction from model on 134-96 run

The Minnesota Vikings (7-8) and Green Bay Packers (12-3) will face off in an NFC North contest on Sunday Night Football. The Packers defeated the Cleveland Browns in a Christmas Day battle in Week 16. Minnesota took a tough loss to the Rams but are still fighting to secure a spot in the NFC playoff bracket. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is reportedly out due to COVID-19.
NFL
NBC Sports

Game official has to exit Packers-Vikings, crew operating with six members

For the second time in Sunday’s slate of games, an NFL official has had to exit a contest. In the first quarter of Sunday night’s matchup between the Packers and Vikings, umpire Fred Bryan bent over and then went to the Packers’ sideline to be examined in Green Bay’s medical tent.
NFL
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

561
Followers
346
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy