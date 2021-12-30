Walmart and Sam’s Club are now dispensing COVID-19 antiviral medications in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Thursday, Dec. 30, both the Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies began dispensing the two authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, Paxlovid (Pfizer) and Molnupiravir (Merck), through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program.

Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are receiving limited supplies. Kansans will only be able to recieve the COVID-19 antiviral medication with a prescription from their healthcare provider.

Walmart, which owns Sam’s Club, worked with both the federal government and state health departments to select locations where the COVID-19 antiviral medications are needed the most. Walmart hopes to expand treatment access nationwide.

“We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications as they become available,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities. As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we’re proud to support our communities through everyday essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication and other health care needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic.”

Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, they will only be available by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.

Kansans and healthcare providers can go to Walmart’s COVID-19 medication locator to find which Walmart or Sam’s Club are currently carrying this medication and send in an electronic prescription.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will continue to support the state and federal government to help increase the access and availability of the authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication and COVID-19 vaccines.

Visit their website to stay up-to-date on how Walmart supports the COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) only authorizes use for both the Paxlovid (Pfizer) and Molnupiravir (Merck) medications under emergency use authorization (EUA). The emergency use of PAXLOVID (PFIZER) and MOLNUPIRAVIR (MERCK) is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of drugs and biological products during the COVID-19 pandemic under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization revoked sooner. PAXLOVID (PFIZER) has not been approved but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under a EUA, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high-risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death; MOLNUPIRAVIR (MERCK) has not been approved but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under a EUA , for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate. FDA Authorizes First Oral Antiviral for Treatment of COVID-19

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.