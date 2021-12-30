Dwayne Johnson sees Vin Diesel's public plea for him to return to 'Fast & Furious' as 'manipulation'

Admedia, Inc

For the billionth time: No, Dwayne Johnson will never play Hobbs in the Fast & Furious franchise again.

In a new interview with CNN, Johnson addressed Vin Diesel's November Instagram post plea for him to reprise the role for the 10th and final installment in the Fast film franchise.

"I was very surprised by Vin's recent post," the 49-year-old movie megastar said. "This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly—and privately—that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem."

"Vin's recent public post was an example of his manipulation," Johnson continued. "I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It's unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I'm confident in the Fast universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter."

This is Diesel's post in question: