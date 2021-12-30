ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Dwayne Johnson sees Vin Diesel's public plea for him to return to 'Fast & Furious' as 'manipulation'

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tpBA3_0dZOlqfC00
Admedia, Inc

For the billionth time: No, Dwayne Johnson will never play Hobbs in the Fast & Furious franchise again.

In a new interview with CNN, Johnson addressed Vin Diesel's November Instagram post plea for him to reprise the role for the 10th and final installment in the Fast film franchise.

"I was very surprised by Vin's recent post," the 49-year-old movie megastar said. "This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly—and privately—that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem."

"Vin's recent public post was an example of his manipulation," Johnson continued. "I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It's unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I'm confident in the Fast universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter."

This is Diesel's post in question:

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Colorado football coach Mark Smith says he lost everything in Boulder fire

An unprecedented fire is wreaking havoc through the Boulder area in Colorado, causing great damage and destruction. One Colorado football coach shared just how destructive things are. Mark Smith, an inside linebackers coach for the Buffaloes, tweeted on Thursday night that his family lost every material possession they had due...
COLORADO STATE
People

Everything to Know About Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel's Feud Over the Years

The feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel has been as turbulent as any action sequence in the Fast franchise. In a CNN interview published on Wednesday, Johnson addressed a November Instagram post by Diesel, who also serves as a producer on the franchise, in which Diesel, 54, publicly asked Johnson to return to the hit movie series.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Paul Walker
Person
Dwayne Johnson
mymodernmet.com

Dwayne Johnson Gifts His Own Custom Truck To Deserving Fan at ‘Red Notice’ Movie Screening

As a kid, Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock) once heard a quote that stuck with him: “It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.” The pro wrestler turn action star continues to live by those wise words today. In fact, he just recently created a memorable moment for a deserving fan, and that special treat may just bring you to tears.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

One ‘Fast & Furious’ Star Surprisingly Wants to Kiss Vin Diesel

Someone is trying to get all lovey-dovey with Vin Diesel’s character, Dominic Toretto, from the “Fast & Furious” franchise. The franchise has blown up from when it first hit theaters in 2001. Along the way, the cars got more flashy and the cast welcomed some pretty amazing stars to the cast. Some really amazing stars like Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Charlize Theron, and Jason Statham have joined the franchise.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Fast & Furious 10’ Release Delayed to May 2023

The final movie in the Fast & Furious franchise has been delayed, but fans need not fret. The new release date has only been backed up by one month, thankfully. On Tuesday afternoon, Variety reported Universal Pictures‘ decision to move the Fast & Furious 10 release date. The popular film series has a diehard fanbase, and they won’t be receptive to the delay. However, it should soften the blow since it’s only a six-week delay… for now.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Furious#Film Star#Cnn#Universal#Vindiesel
firstsportz.com

Why did Dwayne Johnson get his tattoo?

American actor, businessman, producer, Dwayne Johnson is famously known by his ring name ‘The Rock’ in the WWE universe. Former WWE wrestler ‘The Rock’ has a rich cultural heritage and that gets reflected by his passion for tattoos. In his long career in WWE from 1996 to 2019, ‘The Rock’ gained huge fame for his enigmatic character, promo cutting ability, and wrestling prowess. To his colossal character, his tattoos, especially on his chest and shoulders, add an extra dimension. In Survivor Series 1998, Dwyane Johnson won the WWF Championship by gaining a victory over the legend Mankind.
WWE
Cinema Blend

Dwayne Johnson Is Teasing Black Adam’s Conflict With Superman, But Could It Be Another Actor Besides Henry Cavill?

Although Black Adam is best known as an adversary of Shazam (formerly known as Captain Marvel), in recent decades, he’s tangled with a handful of other superheroes semi-frequently, including Superman. The two even came to blows once outside of the comic book space in the animated short film Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been teasing for years that his Black Adam will fight Superman on the big screen. However, it’s possible the Man of Steel the Kahndaqian anti-hero will eventually collide with won’t be the version played by Henry Cavill.
MOVIES
Fatherly

Wow. The Rock Shuts Down Vin Diesel Real Hard

Dwayne The Rock Johnson has addressed the public social media invite Vin Diesel shared in November inviting The Rock to re-join the Fast & Furious franchise for its final movie. The Rock’s response isn’t surprising, but it likely didn’t go the way Vin had hoped. Back in...
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

The Rock's Feud With Vin Diesel Continues As He Turns Down 'Fast & Furious 10'... Again

Dwayne Johnson has become part of Fast & Furious franchise canon since he first appeared as Agent Luke Hobbs in 2011. Since then he has gone on to reprise his role in three more Fast & Furious sequels, but that door has well and truly closed despite rumors fueled by co-star Vin Diesel’s November Instagram post asking the father of three to return. In an interview with CNN, Johnosn made it clear that “there was no chance I would return.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Polygon

Dwayne Johnson was ‘very surprised’ by Vin Diesel’s demanding Instagram post

There’s been a split in the family. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is done with the Fast and Furious franchise, making the break quite clear in a new interview with CNN. The interview starts with Johnson taking stock of 2021, and he had a more successful year than most. Production wrapped on Black Adam back in July, a second season of Young Rock is coming, and his tequila business is selling hundreds of thousands of bottles mainly through social media, where Johnson is the most followed American man on Instagram. And that’s not even taking into account Red Notice, a movie which achieved eye-popping numbers on Netflix, despite middling reviews.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Speaks Out on Potentially Running for President

Even though the entirety of the TV series Young Rock is framed around wrestler turned actor Dwayne Johnson running for President, we shouldn't expect to see the People's Eyebrow on a debate stage or even a ballot anytime soon. Though the entertainer has flirted with the idea in the past before a new interview with Johnson seems to have him putting a lid on the idea. Speaking with CNN, Johnson was asked about his prior comments on a potential run and how he'd ruled it out due to claiming he didn't know anything about politics. They countered this by revealing a poll to him where "almost half of Americans would vote" in his favor.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Popculture

Another Massive Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Movie Is Blowing up on Netflix

Netflix subscribers aren't done showing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson some love. Just weeks after his star-studded, action-packed film Red Notice soared to the top of the Netflix streaming charts, another Johnson-led film is making an impression. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off of the larger Fast & Furious franchise, has climbed to the top Global Top 10 films.
MOVIES
Popculture

Vin Diesel and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Feud, Explained

There are nine Fast & Furious movies, one spinoff, an animated TV show and other franchise media, yet for some fans the most thrilling part of the whole saga is the real-life feud between stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. It has been common knowledge for years now that the two actors do not get along, but it can be hard to keep track of the details, including how it all started and what is just urban legend.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Jumanji Producer Teases "Really Big Vision" for Upcoming Third Movie

Hiram Garcia is Dwayne Johnson's longtime producing partner, and the Seven Bucks Productions team has a lot of exciting projects to look forward to. Not only is Johnson making his long-awaited debut as Black Adam this year, but the wrestler-turned-actor has some big sequels in the works. During a recent chat with Collider, Garcia revealed that studios have wanted to make sequels to several of Johnson's movies, but the actor is picky about which projects he returns to because "he would literally never not be working" if he said yes to everything. However, Johnson will soon be making a sequel to Jungle Cruise as well as another Jumanji movie. While talking to Collider, Garcia teased what fans can expect from Johnson's Jumanji 4.
MOVIES
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy