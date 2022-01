As one of the three artists featured in “Messaging Nature” – an exhibit on display through Dec. 29 at Fort Point Arts Community Gallery in the Seaport that looks at human nature both in terms of how people relate to each other, as well as how they relate to the natural environment – longtime Chestnut Street resident Karen Lee Sobol hopes the show will provide attendees with a renewed sense of optimism as they enter into 2022.

VISUAL ART ・ 11 DAYS AGO