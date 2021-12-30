ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Site - Can Cardinals turn things around against red-hot Cowboys?

By SportsbookWire Staff
 4 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys (11-4) host the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, in what is shaping up to be a huge game for the struggling Cardinals.

The Cowboys dominated the Washington Football Team last weekend and are a 6.5-point favorite over Arizona, per the oddsmakers at Tipico Sportsbook.

On Site host Tony Anderson breaks down the X’s and the O’s around how to place a bet around this game. The Over/Under has been set at 51.5 points.

