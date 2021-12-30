ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look at how other parts of the world are dealing with omicron

By Eleanor Beardsley
WFAE
WFAE
 3 days ago

A tsunami of cases - that is the world health organization's prediction for the weeks ahead as the omicron variant fuels a surge of COVID infections around the world. More than a million cases are being reported globally every day - highest number since the pandemic began - and we have...

www.wfae.org

healththoroughfare.com

Doctor Says Current COVID Surge in the US Is Unprecedented

A lot of people were hoping that the COVID-19 pandemic was approaching its end, that 2022 would bring its end, that the Omicron variant would be significantly less dangerous than previous strains, and so on. But unfortunately, the reality is there once again to shatter our dreams. There’s no sign...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China reopens embassy in Nicaragua after it cut ties with Taiwan

China has reopened its embassy in Nicaragua just weeks after president Daniel Ortega’s government cut ties with Taiwan.The embassy, first shut down in 1990, was reopened in Nicaragua’s capital Managua after the two countries resumed diplomatic relations on Friday.A ceremony was held in Managua to mark the renewal of ties, and it was attended by Yu Bo, a representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Nicaraguan foreign minister Denis Moncada, reported Xinhua news agency.The “one-China principle” is the consensus of the international community and a universally recognised norm governing international relations, Mr Yu said in his speech at the...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Kim Jong-un says North Korea will focus on economy, food and Covid in 2022

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has listed out his government’s major goals for 2022, including a strong focus on domestic issues such as rural development and plans to boost the country’s faltering economy, in a key political conference, state media reported.Mr Kim’s comments on Friday came at the end of a five-day plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, and coincided with the completion of 10 years since he assumed leadership of the country after his father’s death in 2011. The meeting was meant to chart out the country’s economic goals and targets for 2022.In a marked departure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Taiwan leader urges China to curb 'military adventurism'

Taiwan's president on Saturday urged China to curb its "military adventurism", with tensions between the two sides at their highest level in years. Taiwan's defence ministry warned in October that military tensions with China were at their highest in four decades after a record number of Chinese jets entered its air defence zone.
POLITICS
WFAE

What lies ahead for Iran and its new president

As we say farewell and good riddance to 2021, we have been marking some of the big stories of this year and considering where they may be headed in 2022, stories here in the U.S. and beyond our borders - in Russia, in China, elsewhere on the show today in Afghanistan. But we begin today with Iran, one of the most important and most difficult foreign relationships for the U.S. As we speak, talks are restarting aimed at reviving the nuclear deal that the Trump administration abandoned. That deal put limits on Iran's nuclear program in return for letting it do business with the world, and how this is settled will be crucial to how Iran and its new president relate to the West. NPR's Peter Kenyon joins me from Istanbul. Hey, Peter.
MIDDLE EAST
WFAE

Due to COVID and weather, more than 1,000 U.S. flights have been cancelled today

Cancellations are piling up. More than a thousand flights in the U.S. have been canceled today. A mixture of staffing shortages because of the coronavirus and some bad weather have been causing delays for passengers. And those delays and cancellations are raising concerns about New Year's travel. NPR's Wade Goodwyn is in Dallas, which both American and Southwest Airlines call home. Hey, Wade.
DALLAS, NC
WFAE

WFAE

