A lot has happened in the NBA since the LA Clippers infamously blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the bubble, but the topic still comes upon frequently. Nuggets superstar and 2021 league MVP, Nikola Jokic was recently asked about that series on an Arena Sport TV segment, and said that "They didn't try to change anything about guarding us. When it was 3-3, we knew it was over for them."

