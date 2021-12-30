Titans' A.J. Brown: Added to injury report

Brown recorded two receptions for 41 yards on five targets in Sunday's 34-3 win over the Dolphins. Brown's primary problem was a lack of volume, as the Titans jumped out to an early lead, leaving Ryan Tannehill to attempt only 18 passes. However, Brown converted less than half of his targets into catches, and he was held to 50 or fewer yards for the seventh time in 12 games on the campaign. Brown and the Titans could be in for a similar game script in Week 18 with a matchup against the Texans.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO