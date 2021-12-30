ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Won't play Thursday

Bertans (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against...

Larry Brown Sports

NBA forward calls out woman involved in Christian Wood incident

One NBA player is coming to Christian Wood’s defense after Wood came under fire this week from the woman he hit with an errant pass. The Houston Rockets big man Wood was trying to throw an outlet pass to a teammate in Monday’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets when the pass sailed on him and struck a woman named Isabella Fitz in the stands (video here).
ESPN

Hornets play the Suns on 3-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (27-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix. The Hornets are 9-4 on their home court. Charlotte is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Lance Stephenson News

The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players. On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers. NBA fans from...
Pistons pull one out of their hat, beat Spurs in OT

The NBA getting overwhelmed by the COVID-19 Omicron’s surge is producing a lot of improbable stories. If there’s one they’ll make a movie about, the Pistons nominate the win the most unlikely lineup in franchise history pulled off to open 2022. Six of the 10 Pistons who...
Chicago Tribune

5 resolutions for the Chicago Bulls to carry their strong start into 2022, including clearing the way for Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan

The Chicago Bulls fared better than most in 2021. The team acquired veteran cornerstones in Nikola Vučević and DeMar DeRozan, then roared to a 23-10 start to the 2021-22 season to enter the new year as the top team in the Eastern Conference. Even amid a leaguewide COVID-19 outbreak, the year ended on a note of celebration for the Bulls. Here are five things the team must do to continue their ...
