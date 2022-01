Pruitt is out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to an ankle injury, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. Pruitt appeared to suffer a serious ankle injury in the second half of the game. He was carted off the field in an aircast and ruled out quickly thereafter. Anthony Firkser and Geoff Swaim should see an increased role in his absence.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO