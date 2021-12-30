ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CT teachers union seeking return to remote learning amid surge

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s largest teachers union says it’s pushing for a return to remote learning after the holiday break, given the surge in COVID-19 cases, including among children, and “inadequate” supplies of at-home tests.

In an email sent Thursday to its members, the Connecticut Education Association said most of its local union presidents prefer a fully remote learning option at this time, calling the current situation “a perfect storm.”

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 1,824.1, an increase of 68.7%. Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to discuss the status of the distribution of at-home tests, which was delayed Wednesday.

Comments

latahata
3d ago

Definitely NOT! What a mess. Im a parent, that watched both of my honor students fall apart during remote learning. The teachers are not trained or capable of reaching all students.There’s gotta be another solution.

Tajah Jackson
3d ago

What about the parents that have more than one child in a home remote learning is impossible keep in school open !!!!

Lynn Peckham
3d ago

The children who are struggling or who have both parents working are going to be lost in the cracks. Here you talk about low income families with several children under one roof, single parents working outsidethe house, let alone the child abuse? Be real!!

