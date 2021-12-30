CT teachers union seeking return to remote learning amid surge

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s largest teachers union says it’s pushing for a return to remote learning after the holiday break, given the surge in COVID-19 cases, including among children, and “inadequate” supplies of at-home tests.

In an email sent Thursday to its members, the Connecticut Education Association said most of its local union presidents prefer a fully remote learning option at this time, calling the current situation “a perfect storm.”

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 1,824.1, an increase of 68.7%. Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to discuss the status of the distribution of at-home tests, which was delayed Wednesday.

