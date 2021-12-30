Richmond and Henrico Health Districts to distribute free at-home COVID-19 testing kits Jan. 4-7

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will distribute 3,600 at-home COVID-19 testing kits free of charge in the coming days, including while supplies last at a number of testing and vaccination events Jan. 4-7. Those events are scheduled as follows:

• Jan. 4, Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard in Richmond, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (during a separate testing event) and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (during a vaccination event);

• Jan. 5, RHHD Henrico West Clinic, 8600 Dixon Powers Drive in Henrico, from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. (during a vaccination event);

• Jan. 5, Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 Laburnum Avenue in Henrico, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (during a vaccination event);

• Jan. 5, Highland Springs Community Center, 16 South Ivy Avenue in Highland Springs, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (during a separate testing event);

• Jan. 6, RHHD Downtown Clinic, 400 East Cary Street in Richmond, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (during a vaccination event);

• Jan. 7, Diversity Thrift, 1407 Sherwood Avenue in Richmond, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (during a separate testing event).

RHHD outreach staff members also will distribute kits while they are out within communities that are feeling more effects from COVID-19, and the agency will give kits to organizations that previously expressed an interest in serving as distribution sites.

For details about testing and vaccination opportunities locally, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/richmond-city/.

For more on testing and vaccination, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/richmond-city/.