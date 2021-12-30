ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Dr. Bill explains new developments on coronavirus isolation, immunity and testing.

By Marcia Lense
 3 days ago

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The CDC this week changed its...

Kreidler extends emergency order on coronavirus testing and surprise billing to Jan. 28

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler has extended two emergency orders. His order requiring health insurers to waive copays and deductibles for any consumer requiring testing for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and his order protecting consumers from receiving surprise bills for lab fees related to medically necessary diagnostic testing for COVID-19 are both extended until Jan. 28.
Iowa State
Iowa Coronavirus
Iowa Government
Iowa Health
The Independent

Coronavirus isolation period reduced from 10 days to seven with negative test

People infected with coronavirus can now take two lateral flow tests to reduce the self-isolation period from 10 to seven days.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said those infected with the virus can take two lateral flow tests 24 hours apart on day six and seven of their isolation period, which if negative means they can stop quarantining.The UKHSA said people who leave self-isolation on day seven are strongly advised to limit close contact with other people in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, and to continue working from home.This comes after analysis by the UKHSA suggested that a seven-day isolation period...
Seattle Times

Will shortened isolation periods spread the coronavirus?

The decision by federal health officials to shorten isolation periods for Americans infected with the coronavirus drew both tempered support and intense opposition from scientists, particularly over the absence of a testing requirement and fears that the omission could hasten the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant. The new...
KWQC

Appointments to be required for drive-thru testing in Whiteside Co.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Appointments will be required for drive-thru testing at the Whiteside County Health Department SHIELD IL Drive-up Community Testing Site, starting Tuesday, January 4th. According to a news release, the site is closed Monday, January 3rd, and will resume with the following normal hours the next...
spectrumnews1.com

Dr. Fauci: Negative COVID test to end isolation 'under consideration'

As COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, federal health officials are considering adding a negative COVID-19 test requirement to end the isolation period for people who are asymptomatic, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The White House's chief medical adviser's comments come amid "pushback" from health...
KWQC

Unity Point Health welcomes first QC baby of 2022

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Maribella Perez, the first Quad Cities baby of 2022, was born at 1:10 a.m Saturday to parents Erik and Dominique Perez. Weighing 6 pounds, 8.2 ounces, and 19 inches long, the healthy baby girl was delivered at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Bettendorf Birthplace.
KWQC

QC epidemiologist concerned over new CDC quarantine recommendations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Quad Cities public health professional is concerned about new CDC COVID-19 guidelines announced last week. Just before the new year, the CDC updated its guidelines for both individuals infected and exposed to COVID-19, cutting isolation time in half. Epidemiologist and Augustana College professor of public...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
KWQC

Changes coming to Illinois COVID-19 contact tracing

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health will take over COVID-19 contact tracing through the State Contact Tracing Surge Center. Rock Island County Health Administrator Nita Ludwig said the Surge Center will help shift work off of their department, especially as COVID cases surge this winter.
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
