Dr. Bill explains new developments on coronavirus isolation, immunity and testing.

ATLANTA (AP) — US officials cut isolation time for people who test positive for coronavirus, trim quarantine period for close contacts.
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler has extended two emergency orders. His order requiring health insurers to waive copays and deductibles for any consumer requiring testing for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and his order protecting consumers from receiving surprise bills for lab fees related to medically necessary diagnostic testing for COVID-19 are both extended until Jan. 28.
The new Omicron variant of the Coronavirus has resulted in a surge of positive cases across the country over the last two weeks, but what needs to be done if you test positive, and how long is the isolation period according to the current set of rules?. Getting a positive...
People infected with coronavirus can now take two lateral flow tests to reduce the self-isolation period from 10 to seven days.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said those infected with the virus can take two lateral flow tests 24 hours apart on day six and seven of their isolation period, which if negative means they can stop quarantining.The UKHSA said people who leave self-isolation on day seven are strongly advised to limit close contact with other people in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, and to continue working from home.This comes after analysis by the UKHSA suggested that a seven-day isolation period...
The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday defended the agency’s updated guidance for coronavirus isolation, which many experts criticized for not including a testing recommendation. “Many are asking why do we not require a test at the end of the five days of isolation...
The CDC slicing the recommended time period for COVID-19 isolation in half without the infected person receiving a negative test is getting slammed by many infectious disease experts. The fed’s new guidance shortens the isolation time for people who test positive from 10 days to five days, if asymptomatic. Those...
The decision by federal health officials to shorten isolation periods for Americans infected with the coronavirus drew both tempered support and intense opposition from scientists, particularly over the absence of a testing requirement and fears that the omission could hasten the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant. The new...
New federal and state guidelines reducing the required number of days in isolation for critical workers who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have raised concerns about their potential effect on others. On Dec. 23, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that infected health care employees may return...
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Appointments will be required for drive-thru testing at the Whiteside County Health Department SHIELD IL Drive-up Community Testing Site, starting Tuesday, January 4th. According to a news release, the site is closed Monday, January 3rd, and will resume with the following normal hours the next...
As COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, federal health officials are considering adding a negative COVID-19 test requirement to end the isolation period for people who are asymptomatic, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The White House's chief medical adviser's comments come amid "pushback" from health...
BOSTON — The new COVID-19 guidelines on isolation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are facingbacklash from some in Massachusetts, but a doctor at a major Boston hospital agrees with the CDC's decision. This past Monday, the CDC cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who contract...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Quad Cities public health professional is concerned about new CDC COVID-19 guidelines announced last week. Just before the new year, the CDC updated its guidelines for both individuals infected and exposed to COVID-19, cutting isolation time in half. Epidemiologist and Augustana College professor of public...
The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
As the highly-contagious omicron variant quickly spreads across the country, a respiratory specialist says Americans should expect to see more breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people — and that's fine. Speaking on the Today show, Dr. Vin Gupta from the University of Washington said that they're "forecasting...
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health will take over COVID-19 contact tracing through the State Contact Tracing Surge Center. Rock Island County Health Administrator Nita Ludwig said the Surge Center will help shift work off of their department, especially as COVID cases surge this winter.
President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
