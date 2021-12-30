Dr. Bill explains new developments on coronavirus isolation, immunity and testing.

People infected with coronavirus can now take two lateral flow tests to reduce the self-isolation period from 10 to seven days.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said those infected with the virus can take two lateral flow tests 24 hours apart on day six and seven of their isolation period, which if negative means they can stop quarantining.The UKHSA said people who leave self-isolation on day seven are strongly advised to limit close contact with other people in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, and to continue working from home.This comes after analysis by the UKHSA suggested that a seven-day isolation period...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO