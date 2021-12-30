Thiel taps former Austrian chancellor as consultant despite criminal probe

Thiel Capital, the investment firm started by PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, has tapped former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to work there as a global strategist despite the fact that he is a part of a criminal probe, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing two Austrian news outlets.

Kurz reportedly confirmed to two Austrian media outlets, Heute and Kronen Zeitung, that he would begin his new role in the first quarter of next year. Sources close to the former chancellor told Heute that he would be commuting between the United States and Europe, where his family lives.

Kurz has been accused of being a part of a scheme to use taxpayer funding to publish manipulated polling in an effort to help him become the conservative Austrian People’s Party chairman and chancellor, according to Reuters.

Nine others are also being investigated regarding the scheme.

Kurz, who denies any wrongdoing, stepped down from his role in October after assuming the position in 2017.

German-born Thiel, known for his investments and work in the tech space, has also worked in politics.

He was involved in former President Trump 's transition team following the 2016 election and has also provided financial contributions to GOP candidates, including $10 million donations to super PACs for “Hillbilly Elegy” author and Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance and for Thiel Foundation executive and Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters.

The Hill could not immediately reach Thiel Capital for comment.