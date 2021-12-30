ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thiel taps former Austrian chancellor as consultant despite criminal probe

 3 days ago
Thiel Capital, the investment firm started by PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, has tapped former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to work there as a global strategist despite the fact that he is a part of a criminal probe, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing two Austrian news outlets.

Kurz reportedly confirmed to two Austrian media outlets, Heute and Kronen Zeitung, that he would begin his new role in the first quarter of next year. Sources close to the former chancellor told Heute that he would be commuting between the United States and Europe, where his family lives.

Kurz has been accused of being a part of a scheme to use taxpayer funding to publish manipulated polling in an effort to help him become the conservative Austrian People’s Party chairman and chancellor, according to Reuters.

Nine others are also being investigated regarding the scheme.

Kurz, who denies any wrongdoing, stepped down from his role in October after assuming the position in 2017.

German-born Thiel, known for his investments and work in the tech space, has also worked in politics.

He was involved in former President Trump 's transition team following the 2016 election and has also provided financial contributions to GOP candidates, including $10 million donations to super PACs for “Hillbilly Elegy” author and Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance and for Thiel Foundation executive and Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters.

The Hill could not immediately reach Thiel Capital for comment.

#Taps#Politics#Austrian#Reuters#People S Party#German#Gop#Ohio Senate#Arizona Senate
The Independent

Capitol riot committee will submit evidence of crimes for prosecution, chairman says

The chairman of the committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol in the House have said that the lawmakers on the panel are duty-bound to submit any evidence of potential criminal activity uncovered by their investigation to the Justice Department, even if Republicans threaten retaliation.Rep Bennie Thompson told ABC’s This Week on Sunday that the committee would not hesitate to refer allies of former President Donald Trump – including, potentially, members of Congress – to the Justice Department for prosecution should the panel uncover evidence of criminal acts having been committed.His warning comes as political analysts have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

'I don't consider him president,' Trump backer says of Biden

Jim Wood has thought a lot about it and he just does not believe that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. "I don't consider him the president of the United States," the retired US Air Force veteran told AFP at his New Hampshire home surrounded by oak and birch trees and houses displaying "TRUMP" signs. "I don't believe he was elected," said the 62-year-old Wood, a Republican stalwart who joined thousands of other supporters of Donald Trump in marching on the US Capitol a year ago. Voting machines which failed to count votes, fraudulent mail-in ballots, "phantom" voters are among what he cites as evidence the White House race was "stolen" from Trump.
MERRIMACK, NH
