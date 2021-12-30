ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies to dispense COVID meds

Cover picture for the articleBENTONVILLE, Ark. — Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are ready to receive and dispense the FDA authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications Paxlovid and Molnupiravir as supplies allow. Walmart worked closely with the federal government and state health departments to select locations where states determined the treatment was...

KFOX 14

Select Walmart, Sam's Club locations in El Paso offer COVID antiviral medication

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies in El Paso are now offering the authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication. Paxlovid and Molnupiravir are only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider. Walmart worked closely with state health departments and the federal government to select locations...
EL PASO, TX
