With the U.K., Japan, China, and Canada closed for a holiday this Monday morning, it could be kind of a slow start to begin the year. However, we do have a couple of focal points for investors and traders to begin the week and the year. First, U.S. indices remain at or near all-time highs: the S&P 500 closed out the year up almost 27%, with the Nasdaq-100 up around 21%. This is a sign investors feel pretty comfortable with rates at current levels – the TNX is set to begin the year around 1.50%, in the middle of a range it’s been in for the last year.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO