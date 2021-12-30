ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wataru tanabe studio's 48 sqm café in japan is a naturally lit, free-form space

Cover picture for the articleETHICUS theleema is a renovated café located within a holiday home in the japanese prefecture of shizuoka. at the client’s request, architect wataru tanabe completed the interiors as a multifunctional hub for neighboring residents to gather around and local ceramic artists or artisans to exhibit their works. with a total floor...

Apartment Therapy

17 Organizing Products That Completely Cleared Our Clutter in 2021

As 2021 winds down, we’re thinking about the one thing that makes our New Year’s resolutions list every year: staying organized. Even in a small space — or sometimes especially in a small space — clutter can reign supreme. But when it comes to organizing, you don’t have to do it alone. There are tons of miracle storage solutions out there to help you create new storage space where there wasn’t any before, or reorganize that unruly junk drawer. So without further ado, here are our favorite organizing tools and gadgets from 2021. We hope they help you stay organized in the new year and that you have a little fun while you’re at it.
ArchDaily

The Seduction of Form: Getting to Know the Work of Studio mk27 by Marcio Kogan

The Seduction of Form: Getting to Know the Work of Studio mk27 by Marcio Kogan. Valuing formal simplicity and delicate attention to details and finishing, Studio MK27 was founded in the late 1970s by Marcio Kogan and currently has more than 30 members based in São Paulo and other collaborators around the world. Its work, as described on its website, seeks to fulfill the task of rethinking and continuing Brazilian modernism.
dornob.com

Looking for a Big Change? Try Tuscan Style in 2022

So many design styles, so little time. It seems as if 2021 was inundated with an abundance of both new styles and new takes on old favorites as people began to climb out of a lockdown-induced melancholia. After being stuck inside for long periods of time last year, both designers and would-be creative cultivators started flexing their forward-thinking imaginations toward conceiving new ideas, brightening up and enlivening their spaces with an eye on a more positive future.
designboom.com

wanmu shazi completes cave-like pilates retreat in xiamen, china

T.T. pilates is an exercise studio for professional pilate learners in the commercial xinjing center, xiamen, china. designed by wanmu shazi, the space also acts as a secluded retreat in the bustling chinese city. ‘we hope to create an austere and secluded retreat in the downtown area to rest [the] body and mind, and keep away from the noise outside,’ says shazi.
designboom.com

vivarium house in australia is designed to be 'consumed by its gardens'

‘we wanted to minimize our environmental impact in the renovation of our house and sought out a sympathetic design practice,’ say clients kimberley and justin about the project. ‘architecture architecture was collaborative and thoughtful and have crafted for us a serene and peaceful home that is aligned with our values around sustainability.’
designboom.com

a cluster of branch-like cabins brings its residents closer to nature

In the southeast corner of tangshan mountain in nanjing, china, MONOARCHI has assembled four ‘spring huts‘ taking cues from the geomorphic features of the landscape. spanning 5,000sqm, the site is located on a hill, standing out from the woods as a solitude island. the design team opted for the most distinctive spots of the area to place the four cabins, from camouflaging into the woods to popping up from the stone-piled land. although each hut is designed as an independent mass, all four are connected with a crooked wooden path that passes through isolated trees and strange rocks, like the vein of a leaf.
designboom.com

kengo kuma's interwoven pavilion hovers among bamboo grove in tokyo

Kengo kuma & associates has built an ethereal pavilion hovering among a bamboo grove of a temple in kyoto city, tokyo. the resulting composition presents itself as an interwoven pattern with a dynamic form that changes as the wind blows. beneath the floating cloth installation, a small relaxing area with a bathtub takes shape, inviting visitors to a soothing experience, forging a connection to nature.
designboom.com

'1000 trees' by heatherwick studio opens to the public in shanghai

Phase one of ‘1000 trees’ now complete along the suzhou creek. the first phase of the ‘tian’an 1000 trees’ mixed-used development is now complete and open to the public in shanghai. designed by heatherwick studio, the architecture takes the form of two tree-covered mountains, featuring up to 1,000 structural columns and more than 70 plant species. emerging as large planters, each column holds a cluster of trees that are kept lush by an integrated and automated watering system.
designboom.com

stylish cat towers and scratchers designed by jiyoun kim studio

Elegant furniture and pets aren’t two things that typically go hand in hand. as jiyoun kim studio says, scratching posts and litter boxes for cats can often be ‘humongous and terrible plastic’ affairs that don’t harmonize with chic home interiors. to remedy this, the designers have collaborated with korean pet brand milliong to create two new products: a cat tower and a cat scratcher.
designboom.com

adam wiercinski joins two shipping containers to build snug home in poland

‘portable cabin’ is a 55 sqm home + workspace built in a day. camouflaged by its subdued green façades, the ‘portable cabin’ sits discreetly szelagowski park in poznan, poland. architect adam wiercinski completed the project by joining two shipping containers on-site, creating a surprisingly snug and pleasant dwelling and office space for a pair of artists. the 55 sqm unit was built in just a day and holds a kitchenette, living room, work studio, bedroom, and bathroom.
designboom.com

neolith's eco-friendly sintered stone stylizes ultra-hygienic bathrooms

Long gone are the days of simple bathroom design. neolith, the global leader in sintered stone, ups the interior game by surfacing the service spaces with essential details that never go out of style. where cleanliness is key, the ultra-hygienic material available in different textures and colors gives these contemporary trends their sustainable, sleek and polished look. minimalistic or monochromatic, on ceilings, walls or on the floor, neolith’s application grants bathrooms flexibility and experimentation making it ideal for any professional or residential context.
designboom.com

triangular introduces its corrugated steel-clad forest house in patagonia

In order to achieve minimal environmental impact, the design team positioned the corrugated steel-clad house on a concrete base, allowing wild flora to grow through it. with this solution, the whole house is simultaneously isolated from the humidity of the soil. located in the middle of a ‘hualles’ and ‘ulmos’...
designboom.com

studio 180 degrees design+build veils a home into arizona's red mountains

Nestled at the base of camelback mountain in phoenix, arizona, the renovated 1960’s brandaw residence by 180 degrees design + build wraps around the rocky landscape. with the aim to capture the grandeur of the surroundings, a balanced relationship between the street and the architecture is created, manifesting a spatial experience through and around. the large courtyard that greets the owners and guests is complemented by the bright yellow blooms that lead into the secluded indoors.
designboom.com

PDM Brand’s first mat collection is developed from the superimposition of simple geometric forms. Like its name ‘Stride’

STRIDE PDM mat products are developed and designed to be suitable for use in tropical countries like Thailand. It’s has been developed in all aspects such as quality, features and design to be modern in every ages and areas. Mats have been a traditional wisdom and have been with Thai people since in the past, which is a way of life that Thais are accustomed to using mats in any occasions and the features are not complicated to use, moreover it’s easy to take care of. This is a strong cultural that can become a strong point for PDM to develop mats that can be used instead of carpets used in the house decoration. In addition to strengthening the development of features, PDM has developed a pattern of modern mat designs, tearing down the rules from the original mat style, becoming a timeless home decoration. PDM Brand’s first mat collection is developed from the superimposition of simple geometric forms. Like its name ‘Stride’, the mat’s graphic element stands out with rhythmic flow of simplistic motif made up of elemental shapes such as triangle and rectangle, rendering idiosyncratic decorative quality that brings unique characteristic and mood to different types of space. The brand’s debut collection is chosen as the winner of Thailand’s DEmark Design Excellence Award as well as Japan’s Good Design Award. PDM Mat has so many good features such as the design that have been developed to create double-sided mats that offer a change of mood for a space with only one flip, Suitable for most indoor and outdoor areas, also flame retardant is added to the manufactured material of the mat to prevent further development of ignition, guaranteeing greater safety for every user. The redesign of the entire production process allows the weaving patterns to be 30% more compacted, enhancing the strength of weaving structure and lessening the possibility for damages while offering extended longevity. The fabric edges of the mat are the same material used for yacht furnishings, ensuring greater durability for outdoor usage. PDM mats are made of PP Recycle plastic with a distinctive feature of durability, heat resistance and impact, and are a chemical-resistant material, uncontaminated. Can be used at ease of use in all areas. It does not cause harm to people. ​​DESIGNER SINI HENTTONEN Contact: www.pdmbrand.com Email : [email protected] Instagram : @pdmbrand Facebook : PDMBRAND.
designboom.com

T B A bridges century-old carriage home with a floating extension in montréal

The extension by ‘T B A’ squeezes between two century-old homes. mid-century modern meets a stripped-down victorian shell as T B A (thomas balaban architecte) constructs a floating extension in montréal’s sought-after plateau area. with the aim to squeeze in as much home as possible out of a centenary carriage home and its neighbor, an elevated, galvanized volume overheads the gap. challenged to preserve the building’s exterior space, the designers ensure that a surrounding courtyard embraces the structure.
designboom.com

electric kickbike 'pipegun #1' by TOZZ is ready to roam the streets in style

TOZZ’s first product is out! titled ‘pipegun #1’, the istanbul based start-up company that produces offbeat e-mobility products and services unveils their funky, pink-wheeled electric kickbike. the product was first showcased during design week turkey 2021 held at the haliç congress center between december 17-18. the event was filled with panels and conferences, exhibitions, workshops and award ceremonies all in a number of fields, including industrial design, fashion, visual communication design and architecture.
designboom.com

lush vegetation and an off-white concrete façade buffer this tel aviv house

Built on a 700 sqm plot, along the main road of a tel aviv neighborhood, the ‘Z house’ by milic harel architects is designed as a residence for serenity and utmost privacy — offsetting the shortcomings of its busy location. to create that quiet and private atmosphere, the architects introduced a two-layer buffer at the entrance façade to the south: an off-white concrete wall complemented by a lush garden design.
designboom.com

boonserm premthada, THE DESIGN PRIZE 2021 social impact winner, creates elephant dung bricks

Boonserm premthada’s elephant dung bricks reveal hidden potential in thai village. boonserm premthada, who leads the bangkok project studio, is the recipient of THE DESIGN PRIZE 2021 for social impact. his latest work, elephant dung bricks, follows the spirit of his award by proving how animal waste can be upcycled in a way that fosters cultural and economic values for local communities. the initiative took place in the kiu village of ban ta klang, thailand, a region known for its domesticated elephants.
