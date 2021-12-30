ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Bill Pascrell tests positive for COVID-19

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Bill Pascrell announced Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Pascrell said via...

hudsonvalley.news12.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley announces she has tested positive for COVID

Covid and its latest variant, Omicron, know no boundaries. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), said on Friday, December 31, 2021, that she tested positive for Covid-19. The congresswoman said she’s experiencing mild symptoms. “After experiencing Covid-like symptoms, this morning I received a positive, breakthrough Covid-19 test result,” Congresswoman Pressley said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

How many lawmakers have tested Covid positive this week?

The US Congress has been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak with at least 10 lawmakers having contracted the disease in the span of a week.The reported infections have occurred even as the US is witnessing the hastening spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.Delaware senator Chris Coon became the 10th and latest member of the Congress to contract Covid, he said in a tweet on Thursday.“In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly, both with rapid tests and PCR tests, and last night I got bad news – I tested positive,” Mr Coon tweeted.“I have minimal symptoms so...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wvah.com

Rep. Jim Clyburn tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 case

WASHINGTON (WPDE) — House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, Clyburn said he has been in quarantine since Sunday and has no symptoms. Clyburn said it is a breakthrough case and that he is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot in September.
CONGRESS & COURTS
PIX11

Rep. Malliotakis quarantining at home after positive COVID-19 test

NEW YORK — Representative Nicole Malliotakis tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, a spokesperson for the official said Tuesday. Her diagnosis comes amid a spike in infections across New York. Rep. Malliotakis, who is fully vaccinated, received a test after experiencing mild symptoms and a slight fever, according to Communications Director Natalia Baldassarre. “She has been […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Pascrell
CBS New York

New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy Tests Positive For COVID-19

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey’s first lady Tammy Murphy has tested positive for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic, Gov. Phil Murphy’s office said Sunday. Gov. Murphy and the rest of the couple’s family tested negative, but will be regularly tested over the next few days, a statement said. The governor and first lady were tested “due to a recent known non-family contact in their home,” according to the governor’s office. Both the governor and first lady are vaccinated and boosted. Monday’s scheduled COVID briefing will be virtual, the governor’s office said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Boston

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Tests Positive For COVID-19: ‘I Am Grateful To Be Fully Vaccinated And Boosted’

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley announced Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. “After experiencing COVID-like symptoms, this morning I received a positive, breakthrough COVID-19 test result,” the Congresswoman who represents parts of Boston said in a statement. “Thankfully, my symptoms are relatively mild, and I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted.” Pressley said she is isolating “and following all health protocols.” The 7th district representative said “vaccines save lives” and encouraged everyone to get vaccinated or boosted, and to wear a face mask. Today, I received a positive, breakthrough COVID-19 test result. Thankfully, my symptoms are mild & I'm grateful to be fully vaccinated & boosted. I'm currently isolating & following all health protocols. My full statement: https://t.co/FOhQ2i68VN pic.twitter.com/7p6z1tazRR — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) December 31, 2021 Massachusetts on Thursday recorded a new single-day record of more than 21,000 COVID cases. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts announced earlier this month that she had tested positive.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron
The Independent

Capitol riot committee will submit evidence of crimes for prosecution, chairman says

The chairman of the committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol in the House have said that the lawmakers on the panel are duty-bound to submit any evidence of potential criminal activity uncovered by their investigation to the Justice Department, even if Republicans threaten retaliation.Rep Bennie Thompson told ABC’s This Week on Sunday that the committee would not hesitate to refer allies of former President Donald Trump – including, potentially, members of Congress – to the Justice Department for prosecution should the panel uncover evidence of criminal acts having been committed.His warning comes as political analysts have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Is 2022 the year Trump is charged with a crime?

At a mid-December committee hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee, brought former President Donald Trump’s potential criminal culpability for the Jan. 6 attack into full focus. Referring to Trump’s last White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, she said: “Mr. Meadows’ own testimony will bear on another key question before this committee: Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress’ official proceeding to count electoral votes?”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

