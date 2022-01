A year ago, we skipped our annual “Where to Travel” shortlist for obvious reasons. Many of us were lucky to travel at all in 2021, even if it meant packing up the car and driving a few hours away—much less flying to, say, Perth, which topped the 2020 list before we knew what was coming our way. For 2022, we’re bringing this one back with a bit of optimism. That doesn’t mean we’re all comfortable boarding a plane or even venturing past the county line just yet. But with travel journalists and industry pros finally getting back to work, we’d be remiss not to celebrate the domestic and international destinations they cover and serve.

