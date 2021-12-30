ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Mother Accused Of Flying Her Daughter, 12, To Georgia For Sex

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA months-long investigation resulted in the arrest of a Florida mother accused of putting her 12-year-old daughter on a flight to Georgia to have sex with a 20-year-old man. Adrienne Klein, 43, was...

whas.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Gabby Petito's Mother Files Claim For Her Daughter's Possessions

Gabby Petito's mother has filed a claim to recover her daughter's belongings from Brian Laundrie's parents' home, according to a new report. The Sun reported on Tuesday, Dec. 28, that Laundrie family lawyer Steven Bertolino said Petito's mother Nichole Schmidt has requested her daughter's belongings from the Florida home. The...
FLORIDA STATE
KCCI.com

Ankeny woman accused of abusing her wheelchair-bound daughter

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny woman has been accused of hitting her wheelchair-bound daughter. Court documents show that Crystle Brandenburg hit her daughter, who has cerebral palsy, and left a bruise. The daughter told her aunt and a social worker that her mom hit her. Brandenburg admitted to police...
ANKENY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
iheart.com

Florida woman shot, boyfriend stabbed during Christmas Eve fight

A Florida woman was arrested on Christmas Eve after she threatened a man with a gun and stabbed him in the leg after he refused to spend time with her. Brevard County deputies arrested 30-year-old Melissa Liput on December 24th after Liput called the sheriff’s office and claimed she’d been the victim of a crime.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex
The Independent

Murder mansion to be demolished after police remain stumped by killings 45 years on

A mansion that was the scene of a grisly double murder is finally to be demolished almost half a century on from the unsolved killings.Demolition began this week on the Stonegate Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, to make way for new developments which could include a residential development, a retirement community or an office complex, reported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.The mansion, more commonly known as the Cullen Davis mansion, was previously owned by multi-millionaire oil tycoon T Cullen Davis who was tried and acquitted of a brutal double murder at the property back in 1976.Mr Davis spent millions of dollars...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In 2021

We made it to 2022. Many say 2021 was just a continuation of the chaos we survived in 2020, and there's some truth to it... at least in Florida. This year saw ladies getting into all kinds of (mostly criminal) shenanigans in the Sunshine State, from spitting on flight passengers and fighting children to pulling up randomly to an armed standoff... naked... on a golf cart.
FLORIDA STATE
Island Packet Online

Bluffton mother fights for access to daughter’s iPhone almost 5 years after her death

Some parents who have lost a child don’t want to talk about it. For Chrissy Stover, talking about her late 16-year-old daughter is a tribute to her. “There’s not a lot of stories or coverage on bereaved parents because it is a sensitive topic,” Stover said. “They (the parents) don’t want to think about it, they don’t want to talk about it. I love talking about Olivia, ... keep(s) her alive.”
BLUFFTON, SC
Sandusky Register

Rape suspect found dead

SANDUSKY — Police said a man accused of sex crimes involving a child, who walked away from the Erie County Courthouse in the middle of his trial on Monday, was found dead later in the day. Denando Dante, 41, of Campbell Street in Sandusky, died of an apparent self-inflicted...
SANDUSKY, OH
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
Oxygen

'Whoever Did This Horrific Act is Truly Evil,' Father And 2 Sons Found Dead In Possible Triple Murder

An Illinois father and his two sons have been found dead inside their home over the weekend, and police are calling their deaths a likely triple homicide. Andrew Hintt’s landlord called 911 on Sunday, after the boy's mother requested a welfare check check. At the home, the police found the 31-year-old father and his two sons, 5 and 7, at their home in Belvidere, Belvidere Police announced at a Monday presser.
BELVIDERE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy