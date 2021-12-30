ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, FL

Bozeman takes down Franklin County in Mosley Holiday Hoopfest

By Courtney Mims
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman boys basketball team beat Franklin County 70-65 on Wednesday night in the final game of the Mosley Holiday Hoopfest.

The Bucks improve to 11-2 on the year and will travel to Vernon on Jan. 6 to take on the Yellowjackets.

