Colorado’s Historic Victorian Church Inn is Currently for Sale

On December 14, several visitors at Morrison's Mount Falcon Park were caught off guard when they spotted a pig running loose on the trails. Colorado is known for having diverse and abundant wildlife throughout the state, including elk, moose, and bears, but feral pigs are not included on that list. Rangers made that clear to concerned park-goers who called to report the pig last week, but as the swine saga continues, we might just end up with wild pigs after all.

