Cowboys Have 'Best D-Line in NFL,' Praises 'Ass-Beaten' Opposing QB

By Anthony Wood
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 4 days ago

It's never fun to compliment an opponent, especially when it comes to a divisional rival. However, Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke had to offer praise when it comes to the team he said "beat our ass twice" - the Dallas Cowboys.

"You guys (have) seen it, that (Dallas) defense isn't just doing it to us, they're doing it to almost every team they play," Heinicke said.

"They have a really good defensive line, probably the best in the league.''

To say Heinicke and his offense struggled against Dallas' defense would be an understatement. In his last two starts, both against the Cowboys, Washington was outscored 83-34. Overall, Heinicke completed just 18 of 47 attempted passes for 243 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 42.25.

He was also sacked eight times and pressured on 38.1 percent of drop-backs.

"I mean those guys get after it up front," Heinicke said. "They have a really good defensive line, probably the best in the league. They got some DBs that make plays, I mean (Trevon) Diggs has what, 12 picks this year? It's just a really good defense, and when you play a team like that and you get down quick and you've got to throw the ball to get back in the game it's tough, those guys want to pin their ears back and get after you. And they have a really good offense as well. They have a really good team. They beat our ass twice, and we've just got to learn from it."

This Cowboys group - led by Diggs, Rookie of the Month linebacker Micah Parsons and a top D-line keyed by ends Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence - is starting to draw "Doomsday'' comparisons. The next test in Sunday afternoon in Arlington, when the Cowboys are hoping that Arizona QB Kyler Murray comes away as harassed and impressed as Heinicke is.

